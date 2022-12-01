Word Search: boygenius(es)

Before you go!
Loved how this reminded me to revisit some songs I haven’t listened to in a while!
Take a bow! You found all 25 words without help.
You completed the puzzle in 9 minutes 5 seconds
My best time yet! I kept seeing believer and realized way later it was part of nonbeliever
that was a tricky one but fun! I love the theme! I saw Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett earlier this year and it was amazing