Quiz: Which Prop From Love Lies Bleeding Are You?

Please know I was tempted to make this a quiz to find out which word from the Love Lies Bleeding title you are: Love, Lies, or Bleeding? But I ultimately deemed it “too absurd” and perhaps “only funny to me.” Instead, I have designed this personality quiz to tell you which iconic prop from Love Lies Bleeding you are, which could very easily fall under the “only funny to me” category as well, but TOO BAD! You’re here, you’re queer, you’re likely avoiding some all-important task by seeking out personality quizzes on the internet. Let’s relive the queer magic of Love Lies Bleeding with a quiz. There will be spoilers in the results of this quiz.

Which Prop From Love Lies Bleeding Are You?

Have you seen Love Lies Bleeding yet?(Required)
Of the following, what’s your favorite Kristen Stewart movie?(Required)
Pick a lesbian movie from the past year:(Required)
What kind of car do you drive?(Required)
Pick a title of an erotic book from the 80s (one is the real book Lou can be seen reading in the film, the rest I just made up):(Required)
Who do you go to for advice?(Required)
Pick a drink:(Required)
What genre of book are you reading right now?(Required)
What outdoorish gay activity sounds the best to you?(Required)
What are you known for in your friend group?(Required)
What’s your favorite herb?(Required)
Pick a flavor of tea:(Required)
What’s your favorite type of photograph?(Required)
What setting from Love Lies Bleeding do you think you are (even if you haven’t seen it yet, just try to guess)?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 793 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!