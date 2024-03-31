Which Prop From Love Lies Bleeding Are You?

I have plans to see it in the next couple days

Please know I was tempted to make this a quiz to find out which word from the Love Lies Bleeding title you are: Love, Lies, or Bleeding? But I ultimately deemed it “too absurd” and perhaps “only funny to me.” Instead, I have designed this personality quiz to tell you which iconic prop from Love Lies Bleeding you are, which could very easily fall under the “only funny to me” category as well, but TOO BAD! You’re here, you’re queer, you’re likely avoiding some all-important task by seeking out personality quizzes on the internet. Let’s relive the queer magic of Love Lies Bleeding with a quiz. There will be spoilers in the results of this quiz.

