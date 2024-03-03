In honor of Drive-Away Dolls, which has scenes set in two fictional late-90s dyke bars in the South — Butter Churn and The She Shed — I thought it would be fun to revisit some iconic dyke bars from history. Take this personality quiz, and I’ll match your energy to a historical dyke bar (at least one of them is still open!) and provide a short history lesson, too. For this quiz, we’re focusing on cities outside of LA, NYC, Chicago, etc., with a particular emphasis on dyke bars in the South and the Midwest. We’re going to time-travel for this quiz! The year in 1999, and you’re getting ready for a night out on the town…
Which Iconic Dyke Bar Are You?
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 767 articles for us.