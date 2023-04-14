Also.Also.Also: The Time 100 Just Dropped, Lets See Who’s All Gay and Trans Here?

By

It’s been the 80s for the last two days and I have left to go outside into the sun for both of them. The dopamine hit of Mother Nature is actually unreal.

Queer as in F*ck You

Left to Right, various red carpet photos new: Drew Barry, Aubrey Plaza, Brittney Griner, and Imara Jones. All four are new lesbian, bisexual, or trans Time 100 2023 inductees.

Left to Right: Drew Barrymore by Taylor Hill/WireImage, Aubrey Plaza by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Brittney Griner by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET, and Imara Jones by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 100 Most Influential People of 2023. New Time 100 just dropped! Let’s see who all’s gay and trans here! We have:

  • Drew Barrymore 
  • Aubrey Plaza
  • Brittney Griner (written by Sue Bird!) — “[Getting Brittney home] speaks to the power of the women who rallied around her—Black women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, our WNBA community—and who made certain her name was never forgotten, that she’d return home. These are the women who get sh-t done.”
  • Imara Jones (written by Tourmaline ! And honestly probably the best written blurb on the list) — “In a moment when anti-trans violence is on the rise and there are those seeking to legislate us out of existence, Imara’s work declares loudly and proudly not just that we get to have a future, that our aliveness deserves to extend beyond this moment.”
  • Sarah Kate Ellis, the present and CEO of GLAAD, in case you didn’t recognize her name.
  • Jerrod Carmichael. Listen OK, I know we don’t always include cis gay men, but I love Jerrod so much.

(Also, Zoe Saldaña’s profile is written by Mila Kunis. IYKYK. Ahem.)

This All-Trans Soccer Team Just Had a Major Victory

Two Transgender Rights Cases Will Be Heard by Full U.S. Appeals Court. “The cases, out of North Carolina and West Virginia, both involve health insurance coverage for treatment commonly sought by transgender people.”

Margaret Cho Wants Trans People As Disney Princesses, Princes & Leads

Inside the Queer Cumbia Parties Affirming LGBTQ Latines Across the Country

Saw This, Thought of You

8 Things Productivity Experts Would Never, Ever Do Before Work. Ok the title is a little click-baity, but I found this list to be both practical and surprisingly soothing? Maybe you will, too!

This whole ordeal has been bananas. NPR Quits Twitter After Being Labeled as ‘State-Affiliated Media’

What, Exactly, Does ‘Tough On China’ Mean? “Democrats and Republicans disagree on a lot of issues. But there’s a growing consenus in both parites that China represents a threat to the U.S. And some worry that the rise in anti-China rhetoric could pave the way for xenophobia against Asian-Americans.”

What to Do When Someone Is Having a Panic Attack

Political Snacks

I know that we talk about this often, but seeing it laid out on a map like this honestly startled me:

Florida Legislature Passes Six-Week Abortion Ban. “The prohibition would be among the most restrictive in the country, and Florida would no longer be a destination for people from across the Deep South seeking the procedure.”

And on that subject, Abortion Pill Remains Available For Now — But Not by Mail (and related to that! What to Know About Misoprostol-Only Abortion)

Carmen Phillips

Carmen is Autostraddle's Editor-in-Chief and a Black Puerto Rican femme/inist writer. She claims many past homes, but left the largest parts of her heart in Detroit, Brooklyn, and Buffalo, NY. There were several years in her early 20s when she earnestly slept with a copy of James Baldwin’s “Fire Next Time” under her pillow. You can find her on twitter, @carmencitaloves.

Carmen has written 562 articles for us.

