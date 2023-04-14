It’s been the 80s for the last two days and I have left to go outside into the sun for both of them. The dopamine hit of Mother Nature is actually unreal.

Queer as in F*ck You

The 100 Most Influential People of 2023. New Time 100 just dropped! Let’s see who all’s gay and trans here! We have:

Drew Barrymore

Aubrey Plaza

Brittney Griner (written by Sue Bird!) — “[Getting Brittney home] speaks to the power of the women who rallied around her—Black women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, our WNBA community—and who made certain her name was never forgotten, that she’d return home. These are the women who get sh-t done.”

Imara Jones (written by Tourmaline ! And honestly probably the best written blurb on the list) — “In a moment when anti-trans violence is on the rise and there are those seeking to legislate us out of existence, Imara’s work declares loudly and proudly not just that we get to have a future, that our aliveness deserves to extend beyond this moment.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, the present and CEO of GLAAD, in case you didn’t recognize her name.

Jerrod Carmichael. Listen OK, I know we don’t always include cis gay men, but I love Jerrod so much.

(Also, Zoe Saldaña’s profile is written by Mila Kunis. IYKYK. Ahem.)

This All-Trans Soccer Team Just Had a Major Victory

Two Transgender Rights Cases Will Be Heard by Full U.S. Appeals Court. “The cases, out of North Carolina and West Virginia, both involve health insurance coverage for treatment commonly sought by transgender people.”

Margaret Cho Wants Trans People As Disney Princesses, Princes & Leads

Inside the Queer Cumbia Parties Affirming LGBTQ Latines Across the Country

Saw This, Thought of You

8 Things Productivity Experts Would Never, Ever Do Before Work. Ok the title is a little click-baity, but I found this list to be both practical and surprisingly soothing? Maybe you will, too!

This whole ordeal has been bananas. NPR Quits Twitter After Being Labeled as ‘State-Affiliated Media’

What, Exactly, Does ‘Tough On China’ Mean? “Democrats and Republicans disagree on a lot of issues. But there’s a growing consenus in both parites that China represents a threat to the U.S. And some worry that the rise in anti-China rhetoric could pave the way for xenophobia against Asian-Americans.”

What to Do When Someone Is Having a Panic Attack

Political Snacks

I know that we talk about this often, but seeing it laid out on a map like this honestly startled me:

To give a sense of the impact of Florida's coming abortion law, take a look at how it changes how far women throughout the South will need to go to get an abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy. https://t.co/yIAvI5IyHf @clairecm @qdbui pic.twitter.com/wSruLqGknf — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) April 13, 2023

Florida Legislature Passes Six-Week Abortion Ban. “The prohibition would be among the most restrictive in the country, and Florida would no longer be a destination for people from across the Deep South seeking the procedure.”

And on that subject, Abortion Pill Remains Available For Now — But Not by Mail (and related to that! What to Know About Misoprostol-Only Abortion)