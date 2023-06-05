Hey it’s still Pride out there! How about that! I hope straight people are sending you pies and ice cream! I’m sending you this Pop Culture Fix!

+ The Fosters creators look back on the groundbreaking series ten years later. “Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige wanted to fill the void of LGBTQ representation within the world of family drama. They initially thought gay dads could work, but that was seen on shows like Modern Family and Glee. ‘Then it hit us like a ton of bricks. Almost every lesbian couple we know has kids,’ Paige explains. In addition to that, Bredeweg and Paige wanted the show to feel as modern as possible, so Stef and Lena were an interracial couple. For co-showrunner Joanna Johnson, who has a multiracial family having adopted two children with her wife, there was an authenticity to writing The Fosters. ‘I related so much to the family. For me as a writer, I loved the opportunity to write about something that was true to my own life,’ she shares.

+ 62 Years Later, Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine’s The Children’s Hour remains relevant.

+ Reality TV has finally discovered messy lesbian drama.

+ Elliot Page reveals past relationship with Kate Mara in upcoming memoir Pageboy.

+ 27 TV characters who should have been queer.

+ Isis King is taking Hollywood by storm, from America’s Next Top Model, to Prime Video’s With Love.

+ Hulu is releasing its queer psychological horror Jagged Mind here in Pride month.

+ NYT profiled Alison Bechdel and her new Audibile adaptation of Dykes to Watch Out For.

+ Marlene Dietrich: Early Hollywood’s “joyous bisexual” and her most daring on-screen roles.

+ How the youths are finding themselves on queer TV.

+ Disney’s Globby is real — and he’s bisexual!

+ 11 celebrities, actors, and reality stars who have come out in 2023.

+ Why Queer Eye season seven is so relevant.

+ And, finally, Padma Lakshmi is leaving Top Chef which is THE WORST NEWS I HAVE HEARD IN A LONG TIME!