‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Episode 1706 Recap: Spray Paintgate

The girls are fighting! Tensions remain high on Drag Race this week as the queens prepare for a ball. But did the drama create lifelong feuds or was it exaggerated for the promo?

But first! In the aftermath of Arriety’s save, the queens are all smiles in the work room with mixed feelings in the confessional. Lydia says she’s relieved everyone isn’t mad at her for sending home their bestie, but also she really wanted to be the one to send home tough competition. Even Kori admits that she’s as frustrated with Arriety remaining as she is happy to keep her friend. To be fair, Kori’s loyalties lie with her girlfriend Butthole above anyone else.

It’s a new day in the work room and the queens are realizing they’re six weeks in and only two queens have gone home. In recent years, this show has been less a drag race and more a never-ending road trip. But, hey, we need the distraction right now, so I’ll take it. Hormona says she thinks Sam is going to be the next to go which immediately endeared me to her. Enemy of my enemy, etc. etc. (Just kidding. To be honest, this season doesn’t really have any VILLAINS. I like some people more than others and it’s fun to root for faves, but there are no Elliot with two Ts or even Nina Wests around.)

The mini challenge this week is sponsored by Anastasia Beverly Hills so Norvina shows up to introduce it. The queens are split into two teams and have to pass lipsticks through glory holes using only their mouths. It’s fun and even more fun is seeing the queens’ goofy quick drag.

The main challenge this week is the Let’s Get Sea Sickening Ball. The first outfit is Bathing Beauties, meaning swimwear. The second outfit is Sea Creature couture, an outfit inspired by a sea creature. And the third outfit is Sea Sickening Eleganza, outfits made from upcycled trash and other materials that could be found polluting the ocean. Lexi says upcycling is what she does best, so she’s excited. I’m excited too because I love a ball, but I wish Lucky was still here for that last look!

Ru comes by to say hello to all the queens and give some feedback as well as stirring up minor drama by pushing Arriety to say Crystal should’ve been in the bottom last week instead of her. Then Lana says that she’s tired of being safe and she wants critique and Ru says, “I’ll give you some critique, your last design challenge look was unfinished and almost landed you in the bottom.”

Time for Spray Paintgate, as some of the queens call it. Basically the majority of Lexi’s outfit is made up of a blue tarp, but blue tarps are also what people often paint on. So Arriety and Onya accidentally used the outfit as a tarp while Lexi was letting it dry. The main problem is when Lexi comes into the work room upset, Onya doesn’t say anything. Then Lexi goes back outside and Arriety owns up and apologizes sending Lexi back into the work room to fight with Onya.

It does seem like Onya was just being conflict avoidant rather than lying. But I understand Lexi being upset that Onya didn’t own up right away. “Ruined my outfit” is a bit dramatic because she just had to repaint or paint the other side. Then again, they have very limited time.

Luckily, after a good night’s sleep, Lexi has shaken of the setback. She asks Arriety and Onya if she can talk to them and it’s clear Onya is expecting more fighting, but then Lexi apologizes for overreacting and Onya apologizes again too. I like everyone involved so I’m pleased this didn’t actually result in that much drama.

In a better mood, Lexi starts gossiping with Sam about whose outfits look worst. They say Acacia’s looks like it has baked potato titties to which my girlfriend said, “that sounds great! I love potatoes and titties.” Can’t argue with that.

The guest judge this week is Hunter Schafer! And if that wasn’t exciting enough Law Roach is back as a mainstay judge! Even though Hunter’s stylist is Dara Allen, I’m sure she knows Law from being around Zendaya so much. In addition to Law and Hunter being good judges, it just seems like they’re having such a good time and Michelle and Ru are feeding off that too.

There are A LOT of outfits this week and if you’re reading this I assume you’ve watched and are more interested in analysis than descriptions so o I’m just going to share the ones I had thoughts about:

Lydia’s four penis bulge didn’t totally work for me, but I did appreciate the reclaiming of the gender-nonconforming bulge in a bikini look

Obsessed with Suzie’s Lucille Ball in male drag look especially the orange mustache connected to her hair

The sand handprint and water shoes are cute but Lana’s swimsuit look is way too simple

Jewels’ Spanish dancer sea slug look was one of my favorites of the night

I really liked Sam’s unconventional approach to viper fish

Onya’s African sea star was great and if there was something on the hands or arms it would’ve been near the top for me

Arriety’s lion fish was the look of the night with fabric that flowed like it was in water

Crystal’s tight pink lemonade dress isn’t the most exciting look, but it’s super polished and I was very impressed given the materials they had to work with

I loved Jewels’ red and black look — the uneven shoulder and hip fabric often doesn’t work for me, but it really did here

I did not have high expectations for Sam’s trash bag gown when it was on the mannequin and it looked truly excellent on her

Suzie as Amelia Earhart really tickled me

Lexi sold her big tarp look — the best walk and energy if not the very best design

Overall, my top three would be Arriety, Sam, and Jewels with Suzie and Lexi as runner ups. But I didn’t get to decide so instead of Jewels the third person was Crystal. A totally fair pick even if I don’t find her as fun.

The bottom is Acacia, Hormona, and Lana. Michelle tells Hormona she played it safe and Law tells Lana he wants to see her stand with more confidence.

Arriety wins! And Acacia is safe! Hormona and Lana lip sync to “get him back” by Olivia Rodrigo. (Fun fact: Olivia Rodrigo was six years old when the first season of Drag Race aired.) It’s not an incredible lip sync, but I thought they both did a really solid job.

But I do think it was Hormona’s time to go. I’m glad she was saved and got to show more of her drag, but this is a strong season. In fact, all three bottom queens this week feel like they have one foot out the door. Unless this bottom placement lights something up inside Lana. That’s my hope!

Teleport Us to Mars!! Here Are Some Random Thoughts:

+ Calling scandals something-gate has become a pet peeve of mine because U.S. presidents alone have done worse things than Watergate since Nixon. Especially Reagan. Like what about spray paint-contra?? But also I titled this recap so I’m part of the problem. God I hate Ronald Reagan.

+ Arriety reveals she has a 17 tattoo.

+ Jewels says she has webbed toes.

+ Sam’s godfather is Charles Barkley???

+ Queen I’m rooting for: Arriety

+ Queen I’m horniest for: Arriety

+ Queen I want to sashay: Sam