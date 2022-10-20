We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Rainbow Reading: So! Many! Queer! Books!

By
A book in faded colors of the rainbow is open, and the words RAINBOW READING are on top of it.
illustration by A. Andrews

Hey hi hello, friends!

I’m one lucky gal. Last week, I got to interview thee Sadie Dupuis of sad13, Speedy Ortiz, Wax Nine, and fucking-good-poetry fame about her latest collection Cry Perfume, and in a beautifully unplanned twist of fate, I was in Cleveland Ohio visiting family over the weekend just in time to catch the final stop on her book tour with the brilliant Michael DeForge! It was a perfect night — even though my beloved baseball team lost, there’s nothing that some breathtaking bar-basement literary hijinks (and Halloween-themed cocktails afterward!) can’t cure.

I also want to congratulate our beloved Kayla on the launch this week of Helen House, her beautiful queer horror novelette! If you haven’t taken a look at her interview with Nico about it or Stef’s beautiful review, get on in there! You can get your copy of Helen House here <3

Okiedoke, this week’s roster is a long’un so let’s make like disco and boogie! This week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got:

Shelf Care: Reviews, Essays, and other Things of Note

Loving reminder to my fav cool trans writers, artists, and organizers — the Gender Reveal grant deadline is coming up!!
Important thread here about predatory presses for marginalized creators ~

“The narrative itself is a fresh take on the haunted house/haunted person story, which makesHelen Housefeel especially extraordinary. But what is truly special about this big little story is the way Upadhyaya builds profound atmospheric tension in a small amount of space and flips certain tropes in stunning directions.”

Stef Rubino in their review of Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya’s Helen House!

Autocorrect: Books content from the last couple weeks at Autostraddle!

I KNOW I SAY THIS EVERY WEEK BUT IT’S NOT MY FAULT I’M ALWAYS RIGHT: It’s been a rad couple of weeks for books coverage here at Autostraddle, our team of (hot, charming, brilliant, wonderful) readers is on their absolute A-Game, and now’s your time to get all caught up on the goodies!

That’s all she wrote, folks! If you’re a queer writer, particularly an early-career queer writer: I’d love to hear about the cool things you’re up to so that I can share links to your published essays, book reviews, short stories, poems, and longform features on LGBTQ+ topics! Please email me links for consideration at yashwina@autostraddle.com with the subject line “Rainbow Reading Submission” — I’m an avid browser-tab-collector, and I especially want to hear from you if you’ve just landed your first publication or first major byline.

Before you go! Did you like what you just read? We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site. Will you be one of the people who do? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+
Related:

Yashwina

Yashwina Canter is a reader, writer, and dyke putting down roots in Portland, Oregon. You can find her online at @yashwinacanter.

Yashwina has written 35 articles for us.

4 Comments

  3. I just want to put in a plug for Jeanna Kadlec’s book Heretic! It is excellent!! I pre-ordered it from Bookshop.org and in a sweet twist of fate received it in early October right before a long vacation. It is SO good! For anyone raised in/adjacent to mainstream US Christianity, especially during the 90s-2000s, I highly recommend it.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!