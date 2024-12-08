At this point, I just pretty much have a song from Wicked stuck in my head at all times. I’m not fighting it! The holiday season is now the Wicked season. Don’t text me unless it’s to say something like this:
So, naturally, I had to make a Which Wicked Character Are You quiz with a bunch of Wicked-themed questions. YOU’RE SO VERY WELCOME!
Which 'Wicked' Character Are You?
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 936 articles for us.
In that viral interview, the reporter mentions people holding space WITH the lyrics of Defying Gravity which feels like a totally different, more nuanced and powerful act than holding space “for.”
Also this quiz is everything and I got Elphaba, of course. (“Well. Pink goes WELL with…”)