At this point, I just pretty much have a song from Wicked stuck in my head at all times. I’m not fighting it! The holiday season is now the Wicked season. Don’t text me unless it’s to say something like this:

So, naturally, I had to make a Which Wicked Character Are You quiz with a bunch of Wicked-themed questions. YOU’RE SO VERY WELCOME!

Which 'Wicked' Character Are You? Pick a Wicked song: (Required) Defying Gravity Popular Dear Old Shiz Something Bad I’m Not That Girl What Is This Feeling? One Short Day No One Mourns the Wicked Dancing Through Life Pick a Wicked crush: (Required) Glinda Elphaba The Wizard Dulcibear Fiyero Dr. Dillamond Nessa Boq Pfannee What are you holding space for right now? (Required) The lyrics of Defying Gravity A countdown to when part two comes out Your last heartbreak Queer media The photo of Ariana holding Cynthia’s finger The entire Wicked press tour Imagining Cynthia’s version of No Good Deed Imagining Ari+Cynthia’s version of For Good This quiz Choose a lyric from Defying Gravity to hold space for: (Required) Everyone deserves the chance to fly Together, we're unlimited I hope you're happy Something has changed within me I'm through with playing by the rules of someone else's game Tell them how I am defying gravity Just you and I, defying gravity Kiss me goodbye, I'm defying gravity And if I'm flying solo, at least I'm flying free Pick a Wicked movie prop/costume item: (Required) Elphaba’s glasses Elphaba’s hat Elphaba’s cloak Elphaba’s broom Glinda’s wand Pfannee’s glasses Glinda’s crown Nessa’s slippers Fiyero’s jacket Pick a fake Wicked word: (Required) Braverism Degreenify Grimmerie Congratulotions Galindafied Hideoteous Moodified Scandalacious Confusifying Pick another movie musical: (Required) Chicago Mamma Mia! Hairspray Singin in the Rain Cabaret Mean Girls The Sound of Music The Color Purple Rent What’s your favorite movie theater snack? (Required) Popcorn Soda Nachos Chicken strips Whatever you smuggle in Wine Sour candy Chocolate Hot dog Choose a Wicked cast member: (Required) Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo Michelle Yeoh Peter Dinklage Bowen Yang Bronwyn James Ethan Slater Marissa Bode Jonathan Bailey If you were a witch, what kind of spell would you like to cast? (Required) Resurrection spell Love spell Strength spell A spell to make yourself invincible A curse on your enemies A spell to make yourself popular A spell to be able to fly A luck spell that brings good fortune to your friends Spell that makes you no longer have to have a job Pick a witch from pop culture: (Required) Sabrina Fiona from AHS: Coven Nancy from The Craft Wanda Maximoff Ursula The Sanderson Sisters Rita Repulsa Willow Rosenberg Elphaba Δ