Quiz: Which Planner Should You Use in 2023?

By

Is it just me, or has the passage of time lately moved faster than a couple of queers on a first date?

As 2022 comes to a close, I’ve been practicing one of my favorite year-end hobbies, which is pretending that I will emerge into a new year as a supremely different person: a person who states my needs, a person who prioritizes my tasks, a person who reads everything in my TBR pile. Organization! My body is ready!

In reality, I’ll be the same old person I always have been, but it’s fun to dream. And since I really do need a new planner for 2023, I can absolutely ride that organization wave into a new year with the tools that I need to succeed — and so can you! With contributions from the AS team and some personal favorites as well, this quiz will tell you what planner you might need for the coming year. Happy planning!

Great news: Autostraddle's ‘Best of 2022’ Books List is out! You can’t wait to:(Required)
Which of the following workplaces speaks to you?(Required)
What’s something you’d like to prioritize in the coming year?(Required)
Choose a TV workplace you’d want to be a part of:(Required)
They say “don’t meet your heroes,” but you’d still really love to meet:(Required)
What’s the bookshelf aesthetic you’re most into?(Required)
Which Abbot Elementary character do you most identify with?(Required)
Your work/life balance can best be described as:(Required)
What is your relationship with time?(Required)
What’s your favorite way to clear your head?(Required)
Choose a writing utensil:(Required)
Finally, choose a New Year’s Resolution for 2023!(Required)

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!

Darcy

Darcy, a.k.a. Queer Girl, is your number one fan. She's a fat feminist from California who doodles hearts in the corners of her Gay Agenda. They're living through a pandemic, they're on Twitter, and they think you should drink more water! She also wants to make you laugh.

Darcy has written 341 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!