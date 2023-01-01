Is it just me, or has the passage of time lately moved faster than a couple of queers on a first date?

As 2022 comes to a close, I’ve been practicing one of my favorite year-end hobbies, which is pretending that I will emerge into a new year as a supremely different person: a person who states my needs, a person who prioritizes my tasks, a person who reads everything in my TBR pile. Organization! My body is ready!

In reality, I’ll be the same old person I always have been, but it’s fun to dream. And since I really do need a new planner for 2023, I can absolutely ride that organization wave into a new year with the tools that I need to succeed — and so can you! With contributions from the AS team and some personal favorites as well, this quiz will tell you what planner you might need for the coming year. Happy planning!

Great news: Autostraddle's ‘Best of 2022’ Books List is out! You can’t wait to: (Required) Create a detailed, handwritten TBR list Request a bunch of holds at your local library Make a spreadsheet detailing which books you’ve read, and which you have yet to read Choose which ones to read based entirely on their titles and covers Mark the books that look good “To Read” in your Goodreads account Buy your faves at the local bookstore Download some of these ebooks to your Kindle Check on the availability of your favorites on the Libby app Which of the following workplaces speaks to you? (Required) What’s something you’d like to prioritize in the coming year? (Required) Meditation Community organizing Bullet journaling Therapy RPGs Habit-building Time management Composting Choose a TV workplace you’d want to be a part of: (Required) CatCo Media, ‘Supergirl’ Cloud 9, ‘Superstore’ Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, ‘Abbot Elementary’ Dana’s, ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Lumon Industries, ‘Severance’ Olivia Pope & Associates, ‘Scandal’ Pawnee Department of Parks and Recreation, ‘Parks and Recreation' They say “don’t meet your heroes,” but you’d still really love to meet: (Required) Judith Butler Laura Jane Grace Brittney Griner Chani Nicholas Hannah Gadsby Ann M. Martin Melissa King Roxane Gay What’s the bookshelf aesthetic you’re most into? (Required) Which Abbot Elementary character do you most identify with? (Required) Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) Ava Coleman (Janelle James) Gritty (as themselves) Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) Your work/life balance can best be described as: (Required) I think of my life and goals holistically There is much work to be done, but not for our capitalist overlords I clock out precisely at 5 p.m. each day! That depends, is it Capricorn season? My phone goes everywhere with me, and so does work Honestly? Who knows. Work IS life! Work is a distraction from the pleasures of life What is your relationship with time? (Required) It moves fairly predictably, but I like to set some benchmarks into my year! Time is the soup we swim in Time is measurable, knowable, and predictable I like to track the phases of the moon I can get stuck on one task for much longer than I intended I can’t sense the passage of time at ALL I like to block out my schedule precisely To everything (turn, turn, turn) there is a season What’s your favorite way to clear your head? (Required) Meditate Go for a hike Have sex Create a to-do list Play Tetris on your phone Depends on the day! Check in with those around you Jump into some fresh, cold water Choose a writing utensil: (Required) Finally, choose a New Year’s Resolution for 2023! (Required) I’m gonna say yes to life! I will do no harm and take no shit. It’s time to Marie Kondo my closet! I will trust my intuition. I will build my daily habits and stick to them. I’ll break through this writer’s block! I will prioritize work and succeed professionally. I will live more sustainably! Δ