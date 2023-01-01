Is it just me, or has the passage of time lately moved faster than a couple of queers on a first date?
As 2022 comes to a close, I’ve been practicing one of my favorite year-end hobbies, which is pretending that I will emerge into a new year as a supremely different person: a person who states my needs, a person who prioritizes my tasks, a person who reads everything in my TBR pile. Organization! My body is ready!
In reality, I’ll be the same old person I always have been, but it’s fun to dream. And since I really do need a new planner for 2023, I can absolutely ride that organization wave into a new year with the tools that I need to succeed — and so can you! With contributions from the AS team and some personal favorites as well, this quiz will tell you what planner you might need for the coming year. Happy planning!