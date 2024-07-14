Quiz: Pick Chappell Roan Lyrics and We’ll Plan Your Staycation

If you’re anything like me, you’ve listened to The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess 18 billion times. We love her, I love her, you love her, we all love her (including the straights?!). Her upbeat, sexy, fun, queer tunes are the soundtrack to the summer. Even though I’m well past the age of summer school breaks, I still take this time to embody the mood of one of those Target summer sales ads: carefree, lots of color, cold drinks, pools, lounging, reading by the beach, a summer fling. Summer is just pride month, extended, so we should treat it as such.

If you’re anything like me, you’re also incredibly broke. For a free-spirit queer who thrives on the finer things in life, this doesn’t really work. I’ve spent countless summers trying to budget for little weekends away or visits to teacher friends who literally have a summer break, but all of it is still so expensive. This summer, I’ve discovered the beauty of a staycation. Sure, it’s always existed, but not with my unique twist on it.

I present to you the ultimate quiz for a queer broke summer; give me your favorite Chappell Roan lyrics, and I’ll tell you what to do on your staycation with your partner.

Pick Some Chappell Roan Things and We'll Tell You Where To Take a Summer Staycation Pick a relatable lyric: (Required) “I want this like a cigarette can we drag it out and never quit?” “It’s like 199°” “I hate myself” “Everything is fine” “No one’s touched me there in a damn hot minute” “Choked up, face down, burnt out” “It’s all in my head, but I want nonfiction” “ “I’m too scared to say half of the things I do when I picture you” Pick your fav sad girl lyric (Required) “Wishing you the best in the worst way” “Every place leads back to your place” “I’ll meet you for coffee because if we have wine, you’ll say that you want me. I know it’s a lie” “I’d rather feel something than nothing at all” “People always say if it hasn’t happened yet, then maybe you should go” “If I didn’t love you, it would be fine” “Same old story, time again” “Here we go again” What's your summer vibe? (Required) Oreo cookies Cheese Pizza Vegetable Bacon quiche Hot Cheetos Pickles Apple Pie Chopped salad Frosted Flakes Sushi People describe you as: (Required) Hot Chill Curious A Bedazzled Chanel ring A queen Bridget Bardot Beautiful “Not overdramatic I know what I want” Choose a lyric with no context: (Required) “It’s hot” “My friends call me a loser” “Could go to hell, but we’ll probably be fine” “Oh my God, you are heaven-sent with your dirty mind, yeah you’re perverted.” “You know the truth” “Karma’s real, I hope it’s your turn” “You know what they say, never waste Friday night on a first date” “Who can blame a girl?” What lyric sounds like the most fun? (Required) “Hurry up, it’s time for supper” “Baby get me off again” “People say I’m jealous, but my kink is watching you crashing your car” “Let’s get coffee, let’s meet up” “I just need a little lovin, I just need a little air” “A wand and a rabbit” “Telling secrets there on the mattress” “Asexually explicit kinda love affair” What are you avoiding? (Required) “Distress as foreplay” Attachments Friends Everything good Fugly jeans Thinking things all the way through The Pink Pony Club (I’m more of an introvert) Making my mama proud Pick a word frequently mentioned in Chappell songs. (Required) Jealous Casual Try Heels Dream You Baby Call Chappell was “Naked in Manhatten.” Where are you naked? (Required) In public, obviously A nude beach Shhh it's a secret! The bar’s bathroom stall A yacht A deserted island Your bedroom A boudoir photoshoot What are you doing “After Midnight?” (Required) Kissing someone else’s girlfriend Kissing someone else’ boyfriend “Be a freak” “Start a bar fight” Whatever I want Starting drama Kissing your girlfriend Flirting Choose your favorite song (difficult, I know). (Required) My Kink is Karma Casual Guilty Pleasure Pink Pony Club Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl Red Wine Supernova Kalidescope HOT TO GO! Finally, choose a Chappell Roan iconic look: (Required)

