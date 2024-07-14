Quiz: Pick Chappell Roan Lyrics and We’ll Plan Your Staycation

If you’re anything like me, you’ve listened to The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess 18 billion times. We love her, I love her, you love her, we all love her (including the straights?!). Her upbeat, sexy, fun, queer tunes are the soundtrack to the summer. Even though I’m well past the age of summer school breaks, I still take this time to embody the mood of one of those Target summer sales ads: carefree, lots of color, cold drinks, pools, lounging, reading by the beach, a summer fling. Summer is just pride month, extended, so we should treat it as such.

If you’re anything like me, you’re also incredibly broke. For a free-spirit queer who thrives on the finer things in life, this doesn’t really work. I’ve spent countless summers trying to budget for little weekends away or visits to teacher friends who literally have a summer break, but all of it is still so expensive. This summer, I’ve discovered the beauty of a staycation. Sure, it’s always existed, but not with my unique twist on it.

I present to you the ultimate quiz for a queer broke summer; give me your favorite Chappell Roan lyrics, and I’ll tell you what to do on your staycation with your partner.

Pick Some Chappell Roan Things and We'll Tell You Where To Take a Summer Staycation

Pick a relatable lyric:(Required)
Pick your fav sad girl lyric(Required)
What's your summer vibe?(Required)
People describe you as:(Required)
Choose a lyric with no context:(Required)
What lyric sounds like the most fun?(Required)
What are you avoiding?(Required)
Pick a word frequently mentioned in Chappell songs.(Required)
Chappell was “Naked in Manhatten.” Where are you naked?(Required)
What are you doing “After Midnight?”(Required)
Choose your favorite song (difficult, I know).(Required)
Finally, choose a Chappell Roan iconic look:(Required)

Em Win

Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Em now lives in Los Angeles where she does many odd jobs in addition to writing. When she's not sending 7-minute voice messages to friends and family, she enjoys swimming, yoga, candle-making, tarot, drag, and talking about the Enneagram.

Em has written 73 articles for us.

