Pop Culture Fix: Prime Video Really Went For It By Cancelling Three Queer Shows In One Day

Prime Video Cancels Three More Queer Shows

Prime Video is continuing its cancellation spree with a few shows we’re familiar with around here because a lot of the shows they cancel are gay! The service has chosen to axe The Horror of Dolores Roach, With Love, and Harlan Coben’s Shelter.

Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) starred as a “chaotic bisexual cannibal” in The Horror of Dolores Roach. It was produced by Blumhouse Television, Spotify, Amazon Studios and also Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time) ‘s production studio Glonation.

Glonation was also behind With Love, a series for which Calderón Kellett served as showrunner. With Love followed the Diaz family across various holidays throughout the year as they looked for love. Trans actress Isis King starred as Sol Perez, the Diaz siblings’ cousin and a trans non-binary oncologist. Her boyfriend Miles had a nonbinary child, Charlie, played by Birdie Silverstein. Charlie’s mother was played by SIlverstein’s real-life actual mother, Busy Phillips. There was also a gay male couple in the Diaz family. It was a vey gay show!

Harlan Coben’s Shelter, which was a very compelling watch while also being sort of objectively bad, was also cancelled. Shelter was notable to me personally for having queer rep in two separate storylines — both Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael)’s aunt (Constance Zimmer) and one of his new best friends (played by queer actor Abby Corrigan ) were queer.

It is once again a sad day for gay people who like television. (me)

Other Pop Culture Stories For Your Day:

+ Who Is Stormé DeLarverie In Fellow Travelers? Real-Life Performer & Stonewall Activist Explained

+ Watch Sarah Paulson Gush About Her Wise and Witty Girlfriend, Holland Taylor: “I am thrilled, and I feel very lucky to be with a person who is smarter, wiser, wittier than I, and that just makes my life better in every possible way and helps me want to be a better person and a fully realized person. She just also makes me feel seen, which I think is the most important gift you can give to any person.”

+ Reneé Rapp Talks About Her Crush On Justin Bieber—and His “Lesbian” Look, “Which Is Hot”

+ From bottoming royals to lesbian dime novels: 15 queer book-to-film adaptations

+ A parody musical of ‘Saw’ brings to life a long overdue queer love story

+ Kristen Stewart and Catherine Hardwicke crashed Robert Pattinson’s 37th birthday party this year