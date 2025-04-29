PHOTOESSAY: Heavenly Bodies

“Heavenly bodies: notes on fola francis” is the third edition of Pride in Lagos ballroom curated by Kayode Timilehin. It is one of the biggest ballroom experience in Nigeria, and the 2024 series was named after the late Fola Francis — a trans icon and “mother” in Lagos. When she was alive, her bustling and shimmering flair for raves and ballroom kept the stages alive!
The event started with a pre drag-show before starting the main ball room experiences. Attendees walked for various categories including: Face, Hair affairs, Nails, Luscious lips, Sex siren, Realness, Body. There were other bonus categories including: European runway, Pop, Dip & Spin, Vogue femme performance, mother of the year, etc.
It was an exhilarating and electrifying experience for members of the LGBTQ+ community, in celebration of Pride in Lagos.
The event took place on June 1 2024. Below, view Temiloluwa Johnson’s photos from the event, which was held in a secret location in Lagos.
click photos to enlarge
Temiloluwa Johnson (b. 2001) is a Nigerian photojournalist and storyteller based between Lagos and Ibadan. Her work explores queer identity, community and social-cultural expression.
A rising voice in visual journalism, Temmy has been exhibited by PictureThis for the Sony World Photography Awards and featured in WePresent, The Republic, The Continent Africa, and more. She is a 2025 World Press Photo Contest winner—the only Nigerian on the list—and has been recognized as finalist by Magnum Foundation and the Ian Parry Photojournalism Grant.
She loves poetry, plantain, film, travel, dancing in the bathroom, and her favorite quote is “You will burn and you will burn out, you will be healed and you will come back again.”
Incredible photos, thank you! They beautifully capture the energy! Admiration and greetings from someone who used to participate in the austrian ball scene and so hopes my body will allow me again ♡