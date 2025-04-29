PHOTOESSAY: Heavenly Bodies

“Heavenly bodies: notes on fola francis” is the third edition of Pride in Lagos ballroom curated by Kayode Timilehin. It is one of the biggest ballroom experience in Nigeria, and the 2024 series was named after the late Fola Francis — a trans icon and “mother” in Lagos. When she was alive, her bustling and shimmering flair for raves and ballroom kept the stages alive!

The event started with a pre drag-show before starting the main ball room experiences. Attendees walked for various categories including: Face, Hair affairs, Nails, Luscious lips, Sex siren, Realness, Body. There were other bonus categories including: European runway, Pop, Dip & Spin, Vogue femme performance, mother of the year, etc.

It was an exhilarating and electrifying experience for members of the LGBTQ+ community, in celebration of Pride in Lagos.

The event took place on June 1 2024. Below, view Temiloluwa Johnson’s photos from the event, which was held in a secret location in Lagos.

click photos to enlarge