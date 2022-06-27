It’s the last week of Pride! Do you think we’re getting to a place where rainbow clothes will be 50% off in July the way Easter candy goes on sale at Rite Aid the Monday after? Deep thoughts on this Monday. Less deep: Your weekly Pop Culture Fix!

+ Hmmm. Carol 2: I Still Know What You Did in Waterloo? Obviously I know that every prestige May / December romance starring straight A-List actors being directed by Todd Haynes is not Carol, but also… isn’t it?

Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore begins filming this fall. It tells the story of a Hollywood actress (Portman) who travels to the coast of Maine to study the real-life woman (Moore) she’s set to play in a film. (https://t.co/5dEvpFa59k) pic.twitter.com/3rwazzq9sI — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 22, 2022

+ E.R. Fightmaster showed out at the Connecticut Sun Pride game last week.

+ Jasmin Savoy Brown, Javicia Leslie, Angelica Ross, Sherry Cola, Alexandra Billings, and more talk about the LGBTQ stories that first made them feel seen. Sherry Cola coming through with the South of Nowhere shout-out.

+ Hunter Schafer has joined the Hunger Games prequel as Tigris Snow.

+ Jennifer’s Body is the glorious lesbian trash we deserve.

+ During the BET Awards, Janelle Monae invited SCOTUS to go fuck itself. :)

+ Vox says we need a new queer canon — and they’ve got some ideas.

+ Five queer video games on Steam to close out Pride.

+ Watching Queer as Folk but craving Heartstopper.

+ Margaret Cho on feeling invisible as a bisexual woman.

+ This is honestly the best selling tagline for any queer indie shortform project I’ve ever heard of: “There will be capers! chases! plot twists! intrigue! spy stuff! cop stuff! and romances!” It sounds like something I wrote in my dreams. And here’s how you can help make GUMSHOES a reality.

+ Disney’s Star Wars movies and TV shows have so far been lacking in LGBTQ+ representation, but a Doctor Aphra Disney+ TV show would be the perfect fix.

+ Meg Stalter is creating a Christian lesbian comedy with A24.