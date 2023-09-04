Pop Culture Fix: Miley Cyrus Says Her Taylor Swift Era Should’ve Pinged Your Bisexual Radar

By

Feature image photo by John Shearer/WireImage

I hope you have this Labor Day completely off for resting and fun times! And I hope you enjoy this Monday Pop Culture Fix!

+ Miley Cyrus says viral photo with Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato made it clear she’s bisexual. “If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” she said in her TikTok series celebrating her new single “Used To Be Young.” I never doubted for a second, Miley! Everyone I know who watched Hannah Montana is bi now!

+ Marshawn Lynch joined the Bottoms cast for his lesbian sister.

+ Lesbian sex educator was NYC’s real life Carrie Bradshaw.

+ The NYT interviewed Melissa Etheridge this week; she says her first artistic love was poetry.

+ Lady Gaga dedicates Born This Way to trans people on the opening night of her Vegas residency.

+ Disney blocks ABC and ESPN from Charter Spectrum viewers. (BOOOOO!!!!)

+ All The Things She Said: queer anthem or problematic queerbait?

+ Alice Cooper loses cosmetics deal after remarks about trans people. (GOOD.)

+ Red, White, & Royal Blue sparks debate over how Hollywood depicts queer sex in film.

+ Reneé Rapp says she was body-shamed on Mean Girls on Broadway, told ‘vile f—ing things’.

+ Hulu has cancelled How I Met Your Father after two seasons.

+ The Last Of Us writers are “raring” to unleash more mushroom-based horrors upon the world.

