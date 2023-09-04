Feature image photo by John Shearer/WireImage
I hope you have this Labor Day completely off for resting and fun times! And I hope you enjoy this Monday Pop Culture Fix!
+ Miley Cyrus says viral photo with Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato made it clear she’s bisexual. “If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” she said in her TikTok series celebrating her new single “Used To Be Young.” I never doubted for a second, Miley! Everyone I know who watched Hannah Montana is bi now!
+ Marshawn Lynch joined the Bottoms cast for his lesbian sister.
+ Lesbian sex educator was NYC’s real life Carrie Bradshaw.
+ The NYT interviewed Melissa Etheridge this week; she says her first artistic love was poetry.
+ Lady Gaga dedicates Born This Way to trans people on the opening night of her Vegas residency.
+ Disney blocks ABC and ESPN from Charter Spectrum viewers. (BOOOOO!!!!)
+ All The Things She Said: queer anthem or problematic queerbait?
+ Alice Cooper loses cosmetics deal after remarks about trans people. (GOOD.)
+ Red, White, & Royal Blue sparks debate over how Hollywood depicts queer sex in film.
+ Reneé Rapp says she was body-shamed on Mean Girls on Broadway, told ‘vile f—ing things’.
+ Hulu has cancelled How I Met Your Father after two seasons.
+ The Last Of Us writers are “raring” to unleash more mushroom-based horrors upon the world.
I hate this streaming-bundling-whatever era of TV.