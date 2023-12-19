Pop Culture Fix: Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish Gay Up SNL (Meow! We Love to See It)

Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish Bring Big Gay Energy To Saturday Night Live’s Holiday Episode

SNL had a doubly gay billing this past weekend: the host was ex-cast member and gay icon Kate McKinnon and the musical guest was recently publicly out Billie Eilish. Kate brought in old pals Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph, doing an Abba bit that had me in hysterics as they struggled to keep from breaking. She also sprinkled little bits of gayness all over the place, one of her characters casually mentioning a wife, etc. Billie sang two songs, my personal most-played song on my Spotify Wrapped “What I Was Made For” from the Barbie movie and a soulful rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” (Make the Yuletide gay, amiright?)

Kate and Billie joined queer forces to rekindle one of McKinnon’s classic bits as they donned curly wigs to be the lesbian employees of a cat rescue called Whiskers R We. They share a lot in common, including their favorite movie (Tar), and celeb crush (Mariska Hargitay.)

You can watch it now and be as delighted as I was:

One of the digital shorts of this episode was also quite gay, starring Kate and Billie, but also Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and gay former SNL writer (and current Girls 5 Eva standout star) Paula Pell. In this short, they sing an adorably hilarious song about running a tampon farm. It’s a gay ol’ time.

More Queer News For You:

+ Ali Liebert and Humberly González starred in the gay Hallmark Christmas movie Friends and Family Christmas that aired last night, and it was a sweet addition to the still-to-small pile of queer holiday movies. The bar is low but this one exceeded it, in my opinion.

THANK YOU! From the bottom of my lil queer heart for watching & loving our movie!!! It means the world to me that you feel seen. #RepresentationMatters 🌈#FriendsAndFamilyChristmas @hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/ObiLLPi3Uf — officially ali liebert (@AliLiebert) December 18, 2023

+ Demi Lovato is engaged to a man who goes by the nickname Jutes, and they seem really happy. And after everything Demi has been through, I genuinely wish them nothing but joy and happiness.

+ The online project Queer Liberation Library is fighting against queer book bans

+ V.E. Schwab reflected on the limited queerness of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

+ Author Michelle Tea, credited with starting Drag Queen Story Hour, is starting an independent publishing arm called Dopamine

+ There are some gay goings-on over on General Hospital between Kristina and Blaze

+ Bi, Black author Bethany Baptiste weighs in on the Cait Corrain review bomb Goodreads scandal and how it’s linked to racism in publishing

+ This year’s Miss France pageant winner has short hair and a supposedly “androgynous” look and people are big mad about it which sounds like homophobia to meeeee