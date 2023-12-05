Happy pub day to Gabrielle Korn! An Autostraddle review of Yours for the Taking is in the works!

Queer as in F*ck You

Two-Thirds of LGBTQ+ Brits Avoid Holding Hands With Their Partners Over Safety Fears. In a survey of over 1,000 LGBTQ+ people in the UK, it was found that 67% of respondents intentionally avoided holding hands in the past year out of fears amid rising hate crimes. As someone who lives in a place where I too often have to avoid holding hands or public affection toward my partner, I understand how complex this can be. Additionally, 33% of respondents reported holding hands made them feel self-conscious, 30% reported feeling anxious, and 23% reported feeling unsafe. While this survey had a relatively small sample size, a similar study conducted on the LGBTQ communities of the UK in 2018 polled 100,000 people and found the same two-thirds result.

Trace Lysette on Independent Spirit Award Nomination: ‘You’ve Got to Dream’. For her work in Monica, Trace Lysette has received an Independent Spirit Award Nomination. As Lysette puts it: “Hopefully, the other award shows will become aware because we deserve to do more than just survive, we deserve to thrive.”

The Exquisite Mess of Being a 20-Something, in Photos. If you’ve been following along with this little link roundup column since I took over it earlier this year, then you know I love an LGBTQ photoessay. I love an intimate and artful glance into queer and trans life — especially when these photo series emphasize imperfection and mess in their aesthetics and subjects.

Queers Without Money. This is a republication of the late Amber Hollibaugh’s essay that was originally published in the Village Voice in 2001 about class, queerness, and economic justice. It includes a new introduction from Lisa Duggan.

‘I Live in a Queer Fantasy’: Alex Jenny. Here’s a great interview with trans drag performer and therapist Alex Jenny, who you might know from Instagram and who I went to college with!

Saw This, Thought of You

“Let’s Wait Till Israel Says Something”: Why the Media Has Failed the Test of the War in Gaza. An excerpt from this “dispatch from the front lines of the information war”:

“We tell ourselves stories to understand the world better. In that moment, I recognized something about this story, and how it has dominated and shaped the lives of Palestinians: The very fact of their being the largest community in the world without a state makes an impact on how the media treats its perspective.”

Speaking Up for Palestine Can Be Hard, but It’s Never Been More Necessary. “It is unquestionably risky to show support for Palestinians. But the bigger risk is saying nothing at all.”

How American Librarians Helped Defeat the Nazis. Y’all KNOW I love stories about librarians doing the WORK.

This was a really interesting story about how restaurant closures can have a huge impact on communities:

May December May Cause Internet Brain.

Political Snacks

Students and Advocates ‘Frustrated’ With Biden Administration’s Slow Response To Finalize Title IX Changes.

