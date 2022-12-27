Guessing Game: Code Blue in the Sack

Before you go!
Sally lives in the UK. Her work has been featured in a Korean magazine about queer people and their pets, and a book about haunted prisons. She never intended for any of this to happen.
Sally has written 69 articles for us.
Code Blue in the Sack
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢 13 seconds 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 the hint was just too good!!!!
Yep, easier to guess when it’s a phrase that haunts your psyche
Code Blue in the Sack
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
very well-put
Code Blue in the Sack
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢 in 11 seconds
This is the first time that I knew the answer immediately based on the hint
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡🟡⚫️⚫️🟡🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡🟡⚫️🟡⚫️–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Well played!
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
5 seconds hehe
Code Blue in the Sack
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
34 seconds! Doubted my instinct for a few seconds.
Hmm, did I subconsciously make this one easy because the puzzle is trying to troll everyone again?
34 seconds lol
Code Blue in the Sack
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
38 seconds
Code Blue in the Sack
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–⚫️🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟡⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–⚫️⚫️🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Code Blue in the Sack
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟡🟡⚫️🟡⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
54 seconds… I can do better.
Oh wow
Code Blue in the Sack
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡⚫️🟡🟡⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Code Blue in the Sack
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡🟡⚫️🟡⚫️🟡⚫️–🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡⚫️🟡🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟡⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
1:53
Got it in one try! Woot!!
11 seconds! On my first try.
The title was the biggest clue, as soon as I saw it, I cackled.
I ignored the clue so it would be harder and it took me a long time to get the first word, but then I was good from there!