Pop Culture Fix: The Gay, Gender-Bent, and Lady-Led Trailers From Comic-Con

It’s Monday and you know what that means? One extra cup of coffee and a Pop Culture Fix!

+ The full Marvels trailer is finally here! (And, friends, look at their OFFICIAL LEGO.) There’s also more gay and lady-led trailers from SDCC in this post, if you scroll on down. Also I was already beyond psyched for The Marvels, and then! And then! There’s like a hundred space cats! Hurry up, already, movie!

+ Joy Ride star Sabrina Wu on their gender identity journey, having ‘empathy’ for internet trolls and wanting to reboot Harold & Kumar.

+ Melissa Benoist is going to be Teela  in Masters of the Universe revolution!

+ Star Trek: Lower Decks crossover on Strange New Worlds gets surprise early premiere. You can read about that “chaos bomb” on EW (and I’ll have a full review for you tomorrow)! Here’s the full Disco trailer that came out during SDCC.

+ Can I also interest you in some Wheel of Time season two photos?

+ HBO Max released the full trailer for the Adventure Time spin-off, Fiona & Cake, at SDCC. I, for one, cannot wait!

+ Harley Quinn season four trailer? Mmm hmm. They released that too!

+ Netflix released The Dragon Prince season five early!

+ God Is a Woman doc about Panama’s matriarchal Kuna Tribe to open Venice Critics’ Week.

+ Cynthia Erivo shares love of queer community atop a mountain with Bear Grylls.

+ The day Ao3 went down.

+ Ali Riley’s rainbow-colored fingernails at Women’s World Cup a middle finger to FIFA.

