Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini Become Better, Queerer Versions of Themselves in Queer Meet-Cute Music Video

It’s 2023 and Fletcher has thrown down the queer gauntlet! She opened the year on stage with Miley Cyrus, performing “Midnight Sky,” with Miley draped over her like a handwoven bisexual throw blanket, at one point holding hands while Miley stroked her thumb and noozled against her neck. And now, less than one full week into the year, Fletcher has released a new music video collab with country pop star Kelsea Ballerini. And not just any collab. A love/heartbreak collab full of sapphic making out that ends with Fletcher and Kelsea in a cafe meet-cute.

See, because Fletcher was with this other girl. And Kelsea Ballerini was with this guy. (I think they were in the same house, which is maybe haunted? TBD.) And it was all early days good times, but it fell apart like these things often do. Fletcher and Kelsea sing about how it’s tough stuff that the next person always gets the better version of you — and then they bump arms while brooding about their exes and drinking coffee in a diner, which is one of the top ten gay ways to meet. They smile shyly. It’s the start of something new!

You might be wondering what’s going on behind the scenes of this video drop, and don’t you worry! I have answers! According to the journalism I did on TikTok, Fletcher and Kelsea went out together a couple of nights ago and got blasted on Tequila while previewing the new video. Fletcher called Kelsea “Rambo” — which, incidentally, is what Che Diaz called Miranda in the new Sex and the City when she was turning her gay — and they danced and drank and watched themselves sing. Then, the next day, after what was very clearly a sleepover, they put their hair into matching buns and popped on some eye masks and posted teasers for the video at literally the exact same second, spooning their phones together on the table.

Exhibit A: Rambo

Exhibit B: Ram-boo?

What does all this mean? Well, bare minimum it means Fletcher is DARING you to out-queer her this year, issuing a challenge for the ages. I’ll leave the rest up to you.