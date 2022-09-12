I have decided to make the annual switch from iced coffee to hot coffee, even though it’s less gay, because I’m trying to coax fall into really getting here. In the meantime, I made you a Pop Culture Fix while wearing a hoodie and sitting directly in front of the air conditioner.

+ Danielle Radcliffe’s Weird Al biopic apparently received nonstop cheers and laughter at the Toronto International Film festival, which is of interest to this Pop Culture Fix because Evan Rachel Wood plays Madonna “on a lot of cocaine” in it. Wood told reporters at TIFF: “She’s very conniving and completely just using Weird Al, and everything she does is a pathological lie to get ahead in her career. So it was basically taking the genius that is Madonna and turning her into a sociopath that ends up running a drug cartel.” Okay then! The reviews have actually been pretty great for this thing, with IndieWire calling Wood’s performance “a fun gum-snapping vixen role” and Radcliffe saying she gave “a thousand percent” and was “fucking game” for anything. Am I going to have to watch it now?

+ Something gay’s gonna happen on Disney+’s Big Shot this season!

+ 66 thoughts Emma Specter had rewatching The Kids Are All Right.

+ Beanie Feldstein signs on for Ethan Coen’s new solo project. Related-ish: A complete timeline of the Lea Michele-Beanie Feldstein-Funny Girl casting controversy.

+ The six best podcasts for queer gamers.

+ Prime Video has cancelled Paper Girls FOR NO REASON.

+ Queen Sugar is the most luxurious show on television.

+ Queer Christian artist Semler wants to attend the Dove Awards as somebody’s plus-one.

+ EORTV’s web series I Love Us 2 will show the first lesbian wedding sequence on-screen in India.

+ It’s winter at Essex in first-look photos from Sex Lives of College Girls season two.

+ Sara Quin is so excited to be a parent!

+ Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe defined the concept of a gay sports power couple.

+ I spy Janelle Monae finally in the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery teaser trailer.

Aaaand here it is! The first teaser trailer for the follow up to Knives Out, GLASS ONION! I promise no spoilers, but if you want to come in totally cold, last chance to keep scrolling… #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/KsX123wz3M — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 8, 2022

+ Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will be back for a second season, hopefully with ONE HUNDRED PERCENT LESS FUCKING EZRIA.

+ Looks like Ginger Gonzaga and Tatiana Maslany improvised that “hetero life is grim” line in She-Hulk last week??? Gonzaga says her character is bisexual, though!

+ Los Espookys’ cast dish on an even spookier and queerer season two.

+ Meet the queer voices taking the Canadian Country Music Awards by storm.

+ Tender mercies: Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for one more season only.