More Elliot Page Is Coming Your Way in Trans Movie “Close to You” and Final Season of “The Umbrella Academy”

Choose Your Own Adventure: Elliot Page is Coming To Your Big and Little Screens Soon

This week, Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, which features Elliot Page’s Viktor working with his siblings to save the world…or, at the very least, not destroy it themselves.

In case you haven’t been following along with the comic-book-inspired show, Page’s character came out as a trans man last season without fanfare; there were some really brief and lovely coming out scenes, his siblings showing a range of emotions from supportive to indifferent, and then everyone moved on with their “tiny badass brother” Viktor, back to (chaotic) business as usual. I’m excited to see what the final chapter of this series has in store for Viktor, and his powers that he doesn’t seem to quite have a handle on just yet.

And if movies are more your jam, you’re in luck, because The Umbrella Academy isn’t the only place you can find Elliot Page these days. He’s coming back to his roots on the silver screen in the movie Close to You, in which he stars in a story he co-wrote and co-produced. The story is about a trans man, Sam, who goes back to see family for the first time since he transitioned, after four years away. The cast also includes gender-fluid actor Sook-Yin Lee. The movie hits theaters on August 16th.

Both of these Elliot Page ventures will be available next month.

More News for All Your Screens

+ Billie Eilish’s Chicken Shop Date with host Amelia Dimoldenberg made the internet sweat a little (I don’t watch this show, is the flirting always this ramped up??? Phew!)

+ Reneé Rapp got slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (and took thirst traps about it after)

+ Stranger Things dropped a Season 5 behind-the-scenes sneak peek video, with a brief glimpse of Maya Hawke

+ Queer actress Isabela Merced is in upcoming Alien: Romulus and says it will scar kids for life if they see it

+ And speaking of miss booked and busy, Isabela Merced is also going to be Hawkgirl in the upcoming Superman movie

+ A Lilith Fair documentary is coming our way soon

+ Check out this cute little gay webseries about a science sleuth whose computer likes to turn on bisexual lighting at just the right moment

+ There’s something called Catnado coming, and while the content might not be queer in nature, it did feel like something the community needed to know about

+ Related, there’s also a movie called Hundreds of Beavers (that is apparently delightful…but not about what I thought it was before I clicked)

+ The cult classic musical TV show SMASH is now streaming on Peacock, likely in anticipation of the upcoming Broadway musical based on the show

+ JoJo Siwa is coming back to reality television…on a show made by the same people who created the show she grew up being publicly abused on

+ Billie Eilish is going to read a bedtime story to kiddos on a BBC children’s show

+ Katie McGrath is going to star in the second season of Ex-Wife on Paramount+