The Best Movies of 2023 According to Autostraddle Readers

As the resident cinephile on the Autostraddle TV Team, since 2020 it’s been my task to put together a list of the best queer movies of the year. It’s my greatest pleasure to watch as many queer movies as I can and then recommend my favorites to you all. It’s even better that with each passing year there has been more and more to recommend. This year my list includes over 40 movies!

But my opinion is just one opinion. I love writing about and discussing movies because I like to share my enthusiasm and because I believe criticism is an art in itself. I don’t think I’m some sort of objective incontestable voice on film. That’s why this year we decided, in addition to my list, to also hold a poll on our Instagram to find out which films you all like most!

Of course, there are limitations to this. The winners will likely skew toward films more people saw which might explain — along with difference of opinion — why my fave Mars One went out in the first round. We were also limited by the amount of poll options on Instagram and how many rounds we felt like taking on in this first experiment. It became obvious very quickly that people on the internet do not like limitations and in the future we’ll have to find a way to include every queer movie of the year or have somewhere for write-ins. I’m glad there’s enthusiasm for movies I didn’t like or movies I haven’t seen yet! All I ever want is for people to be excited about queer cinema, even if it’s different queer cinema than what is exciting me.

And now… without further ado…

The Top 10 Queer Movies of 2023 According to Autostraddle Readers:

Bottoms (dir. Emma Seligman) Nimona (dir. Troy Quane, Nick Bruno) Blue Jean (dir. Georgia Oakley) May December (dir. Todd Haynes) Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (dir. Aitch Alberto) Theater Camp (dir. Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman) Knock at the Cabin (dir. M. Night Shyamalan) Kokomo City (dir. D. Smith) NYAD (dir. Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi) All of Us Strangers (dir. Andrew Haigh)

Congrats to the ugly, untalented gays!!