All The Queer 2025 Golden Globes Winners: Baby Reindeer, Hacks, Wicked, Emilia Pérez and More

The Gay Goings-On at the 2025 Golden Globes

Welcome to the first Pop Culture Fix of 2025, where I will be telling you some of the queer highlights of this year’s Golden Globes!

First, I’ll be honest with you: I don’t watch awards shows anymore. No one I want to win ever actually wins, the host is usually cringe, and I have second-hand embarrassment when people have teleprompter foibles or get played off stage because their speech is too long. And I inevitably get angry about things like why horror doesn’t have its own category, or why musicals and comedies are smashed together as one, and why non-binary actors have to pick a binary gender if they want to submit for an award. I prefer to get my highlights from the internet, let the people filter out what’s interesting and what’s not. And on that note, I heard Nikki Glazer actually did a great job hosting, which is encouraging.

Without further ado, some of the queer goings-on at the Golden Globes last night!

First up, Emilia Pérez, which had 10 nominations, won for four of them: Best Musical or Comedy and Best non-English Language Picture, plus Zoe Saldaña for supporting actress, and “El Mal” for best original song. I found it surprising as someone who has not seen it but read Drew’s review of it, and have had other queer friends tell me separately about its trope-heaviness. That said, very happy for all involved, and love to see LGBTQ+ stories not be shoved under rugs during award show season.

Baby Reindeer won Best Limited Series, lesbian actress Jessica Gunning won Best Supporting Performance by an Actress for her role in it, Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for her role in The Substance, and Jodie Foster won for her role in True Detective: Night Country and thanked her boys and “the love of my life, Alex.”

Hacks won Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and Jean Smart won for Best Performance by an Actress in her category as well. Also this is neither here nor there but Hannah Einbinder looked very elegant.

Despite all its nominations, Wicked only won for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which is amazing and I’m glad it won something, but I think it deserved more than that. I admit I am extremely biased but I’m kind of hoping that whoever votes on these things made an agreement to give Wicked its flowers next year after Part 2 comes out because if Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande don’t get awards for Wicked, that will be MY villain origin story.

We did get some fun moments between our girls Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande though. Nikki Glazer made a joke about holding space, so Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo recreated the meme, which I appreciate as someone in queer media. Nikki Glazer also did a little Pope-ular number, and Ariana Grande gave us a Galindafied toss-toss for a slow-mo red carpet video. And of course, she and Cynthia Erivo were inseparable at the event, always finding each other or just generally being adorable together.

In fact, the Golden Globes official account posted seating arrangements before the event, and had Lena Waithe sitting between her partner and Ariana…but Cynthia and Ari clearly paid no mind to it so they could sit next to each other, which I think is just lovely. I’m obsessed with their witchy bond.

Other fun highlights include Ayo Edebiri and Zendaya having a moment, Selena Gomez taking a picture with Cesily Collette, the little girl who played Young Nessa in Wicked, and Jonathan Van Ness rocking a gorgeous dress.

And finally I’ll leave you with a list of some of the best suits at the event (according to Vogue), most of which were worn by women and non-binary people.

What were your favorite Golden Globes moments?

Non-Globular Gay News:

+ It’s a small gay world: Broadway star Kathryn Gallagher and The L Word: Gen Q’s Jacqueline Toboni were smooching at New Years

+ Chloë Grace Moretz seems to be going public about her engagement to Kate Harrison

+ The Hollywood Reporter put together an all-star actress roundtable of Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore, Zendaya, Zoe Saldaña, Mikey Madison & Tilda Swinton

+ In devastating news, Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena died this weekend

+ JoJo Siwa battles her exes in a music video, which feels a bit like a strange hybrid of the song Thank You, Next and the plot of Scott Pilgrim

+ Marvel’s Young Avengers/Champions project will include Wiccan (Joe Locke), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and at least two of those characters are queer, one arguably has a gay crush on Captain Marvel, and one is being haunted by a queer witch, so fingers crossed this project will be gay as hell!

+ Three new Fear Street movies are in the works (separate from Fear Street: Prom Queen, which is also happening), let’s hope they’re as gay as the first three