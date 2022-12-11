We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Quiz: What Queer Holiday Romance Should You Read?

A swirly background in blues, oranges, and golds. The words HOLIDAYS 2022 are on torn gold paper, along with the Autostraddle logo.

Header by Viv Le

We have been blessed this year with so many queer holiday romances that I just had to make a quiz to help you decide which one to read. All of the featured books were published in the last two years! And three of them feature Jewish main characters!! Whether you want a really Christmasy rom com full of references to Wham’s “Last Christmas” like Kiss Her Once for Me or to mostly ignore Christmas with two Jewish teens eating Chinese food while snowed in together on Christmas Eve in How to Excavate a Heart, this quiz has a queer holiday romance novel for you.

Choose a holiday romance novel setting:(Required)
Which queer couple pairing(s) appeals?(Required)
Which holiday sweet treat are you craving?(Required)
Which opening line speaks to you?(Required)
Which hat is keeping your head warm this winter?(Required)
Which wintery activity do you love?(Required)
Choose a romance trope:(Required)
What are you eating for dinner on Christmas Eve?(Required)
What's your favorite kind of pie?(Required)
Choose a romantic Christmas movie:(Required)
Judge a book by its cover:(Required)
What's your favorite classic Christmas song?(Required)
What would you like to be doing at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve?(Required)
What outfit are you wearing to your work holiday party?(Required)
Choose a menorah:(Required)

Casey

Known in some internet circles as Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian, Casey Stepaniuk is a writer, librarian, and new parent. She writes for Book Riot and Autostraddle about queer and/or bookish stuff. Ask her about cats, bisexuality, libraries, queer books, drinking tea, and her baby. Her website is Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian. Find her on Twitter, Litsy, Storygraph Goodreads and Instagram.

  5. What are you eating for dinner on Christmas Eve? Hmm… Maybe Chinese food, maybe sufganiyot, maybe latkes. Definitely not MATZAH!

    I took the quiz twice, but both times I got Christmas romances that corresponded to the location I picked. I’d love to know the titles of the romances with Jewish protagonists!

