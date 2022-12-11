We have been blessed this year with so many queer holiday romances that I just had to make a quiz to help you decide which one to read. All of the featured books were published in the last two years! And three of them feature Jewish main characters!! Whether you want a really Christmasy rom com full of references to Wham’s “Last Christmas” like Kiss Her Once for Me or to mostly ignore Christmas with two Jewish teens eating Chinese food while snowed in together on Christmas Eve in How to Excavate a Heart, this quiz has a queer holiday romance novel for you.
Season of Love! This is the first I’m hearing of it and it sounds SO good
Oooh! I think I might really like this book! A Season of Love seems super relatable to me. Except for inheriting stuff.
Also Season of Love! Great answer.
I got Amor Actually. I can’t believe I’ve never heard of this one before, it sounds so good!
What are you eating for dinner on Christmas Eve? Hmm… Maybe Chinese food, maybe sufganiyot, maybe latkes. Definitely not MATZAH!
I took the quiz twice, but both times I got Christmas romances that corresponded to the location I picked. I’d love to know the titles of the romances with Jewish protagonists!