Our Joy Starts Here

There is a part of my soul that craves mischief, yearns for the chaos and whimsy to take me away for a moment. Remove from me the chains of responsibility tying me to this earth and let me float on in the exuberance of careful danger. Perhaps this is where my celebrated love of the Jackass series of TV/Cinema stems from, which I wrote about in the sadly lost to us Bitch Magazine way back when we had a Bitch Magazine. But there is another source of comfort I hold dear to me that I cannot help but want to share with so many.

The British comedy panel show Taskmaster.

Taskmaster, hosted by Greg Davies and show creator Alex Horne, is a show where a panel of comedians undertake a series of tasks in order to accrue points over the series of episodes in order to win a bronze statue in the shape of Davies’s head. The tasks cover a range of difficulty in terms of mind, body, and spirit. Bring in the best thing the contestant below you in the alphabet would like. Tell the Taskmaster you love him in the most meaningful way — you have 30 minutes. Catapult this shoe into a bathtub using a homemade catapult. Conceal this pineapple on your body, no part of the pineapple may be thrown away.

Tasks are written in cards sealed in wax and delivered by Horne who plays the hapless sidekick, straight man and on-the-ground judge. Each card carefully explains the rules and barriers of a task, giving room for people to bend and stretch the bounds in an effort to gain victory. Action commences when four simple words are spoken by the contestants: Your time starts now.

It’s insidious and beautiful, challenging the fortitude and creativity of the comedians tasked with going through ever-challenging motions to complete the tasks ahead. Contestants are just as liable to cry out at the pain of the cruel and twisted fate that has led them here as they are to run with such joy in their hearts that their feet stumble under them. It is chaos, it is joy, it is everything.

I found Taskmaster right when the pandemic first started, if you can imagine such a time in our collective history existed. My partner and I sat at our kitchen table, staring through each other at empty walls and wondering how long we could keep this going, mugs of coffee repeating the motions of keeping us alert for nothing. And then, a stray tweet led to an article in the AV Club talking about the show and the highlight of the season that featured both Noel Fielder and Mel Giedroyc, who we knew as being on two sides of the dividing line between eras of the Great British Baking Show. Intrigue set in, we said well let’s try one out, and found a YouTube link to an episode.

There’s just a gap of two days of our lives where we laid in bed like John and Yoko watching Taskmaster. Laughing, crying, sleeping. Coffee. It was joyous and wonderful. It scratched that itch I have where I like to see people put themselves in varying degrees of harm in order to gain absolutely nothing of consequence. Pushing themselves, their minds and bodies, to such limits just to see if they can. Perhaps I am just a scholar of the human condition, and there is nothing more real and honest and human than that. How far will you go to gain nothing and how hard will you push to win it all anyway?

There’s a game I play at home, I think a lot of us do, where the minute I find a piece of media I enjoy — TV, cinema, video game, et al — I google the name of the thing and the word trans. Time was I used to write all of the word transphobic, but I’ve learned a hack which is that just writing trans usually brings up links to the episode of a show where someone is extremely weird about a trans person. Like the episode of Bones where they find the pelvic bone and breast implant of a dead trans woman and proceed to wax poetic about whether she deserved to be treated like a human. It’s a fun game with simple rules that will always make you feel bad. Unless, of course, you’re watching Taskmaster.

Googling “Taskmaster trans” led me to the following: Series 7 contestant James Acaster’s stand up about Ricky Gervais’s jokes about trans people , Series 4 contestant and queer icon Joe Lycett standing up for trans people in the British press, Series 5 contestant Nish Kumar speaking out against the likes of Ricky Gervais. The list can actually go on, and I am choosing to stop it there.

But that’s it — no contestant caught on extended rants about trans people, no awkward support of rich white ladies who live in castles. The show has featured its share of queer comedians and never has it been the focus of derision. Men playfully flirt with each other with a rare ease of comfort, and there are enough women in suits and Converse that my phone is sick of asking if every woman on this show is gay.

You know how rare it is to find a show that is about chaos and destruction and whimsy and pushing the limit that also isn’t riddled with a bunch of reactionary centrists yelling about cancel culture and the just asking questions of it all? In Britain? The mind boggles, it teeters back and forth but stays firm and steadfast. Somehow, we have found the place, found where joy and excitement and humor live, and it’s not the Great British Baking Show or any number of panel shows: It’s Taskmaster.

There is a popular theory amongst the cancel culture set that removing the personal from politics and choosing not to punch down or insult people in their hearts scoops the soul from humor. Taskmaster, bless its little heart, proves otherwise. I have never laughed as hard or as freely as I have watching contestants eat a watermelon as fast as they can, or Johnny Vegas falling in an attempt to make his “catapult” (see: a rake and a ladder) work.

The reason I loved something like Jackass so much is because there is a magic to be held in working so hard to see just what you are capable of without pretense and without shame. True art is created when someone is so willing to give of themselves that they may cut their very heart open and spill out onto the canvas, and here on Taskmaster true art is created time and again. Like Noel Fielding creating the most exotic sandwich not knowing the follow-up task was to eat it. I will not spoil for you what the sandwich he made was — that my dear reader is for you to discover.

It’s a show I want to sing about from the top of a hill, having worked every bone in my body and every synapse of my mind in an effort to get three blue yoga balls to the top of, but I want to describe it in such a way that it leaves your imagination open to adventure and unspoiled at the results. But it’s a show of intense joy, steadfast competition, and spirited community. The contestants working together against the show and each other and themselves all in a quest for something of consequential value. But it is not the journey or the destination that matters so much as the spirit of adventure that spurns you onward.

We all go to the ground someday, to be buried in dirt and spoken about in a hushed and somber past tense. We make our mark by choosing how we live in all the minutes and seconds we spend on our feet above ground. The zealous fury with which the contestants on Taskmaster approach the show, throwing their very real bodies full force into the tasks just to see what they are made of is pure joy. It is charming, tender, and hilarious, the balm to a weary heart when I need it. It is enough for me now, having watched and re-watched the show every time I am tired, to simply think of the title of a task to conjure a smile from my face. Dress this coconut up like a businessman, you have ten minutes to plan this and ten minutes to complete the task.

Your time starts now.