Mini Crossword Is Sending Snarky Emails

Hi! I’m Kate Hawkins. I’m a city-loving Californian currently residing in New Hampshire with my wife and toddler, where I’m currently enjoying sports that require unwieldy pieces of equipment (kayaking! biking! cross country skiing!) and grilling lots of corn. I’m stoked to be writing puzzles for Autostraddle: hope you enjoy solving these gay puzzles!
Hands down.
Finally got one in under a minute.
46 seconds!!! That has never happened to me before!
Also, welcome Kate! We’re so glad to have you!
Thank you! I’m so glad to be here!
21 seconds. I´m retiring.
And thank you, Kate!
32 seconds…I hesitated on the last word, but my instinct was right after all. Most of what I know about pop culture comes from Autostraddle, so I get the clues here much better than I do for generic puzzles.
Welcome Kate!
And woo hoo, I finished this in under a minute too. That never happens.
Thank you! Looking forward to writing many more for ya!
32 seconds! might have been faster but I’ve never had a Manhattan or a Rueben haha
19 seconds!!!
19 seconds! time to go home.