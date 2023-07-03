It’s Monday and you know what that means: Pop Culture Fix time! It’s also July 3rd and you know what that means: I’m already furious about the fireworks that will terrorize my cats!

+ Beautiful: Over at LitHub, Thea Glassman wrote about Santana Lopez! (Big Songs, Big Emotions: On Glee, Santana’s Coming Out Scene, and Naya Rivera) “It’s hard to fit in every wonderful thing people told me about Naya Rivera. But I’ll try, in their words.” Truly, read this; it will make your day.

+ Good: From has been renewed for a third season (and if you missed Valerie’s review, it’s right here and so forkin’ creepy!).

+ Bad: Freeform cancelled Single Drunk Female.

+ Leslye Headland will direct Netflix’s feature film adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

+ Production is under way on a second season of lesbian drama Fragrance of the First Flower, an Asian drama series from Taiwan’s GagaOOLala.

+ The Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival is hosting a Female Trouble Retrospective, “a 20-film, century-spanning spotlight built on a French play-on-words that blurs gender and genre.” It follows last year’s wildly successful Scream Queer.

+ Alison Bechdel says The Bechdel Test was really just meant to be a little lesbian joke in the 1980s; she had no idea how widely it would resonate.

+ Queer Arab comedy Cousins explores the ties that bind.

+ Cindy White over at AV Club used Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie, No Hard Feelings, as springboard into a deep-dive on the history of women in sex comedies — ending with this summer’s forthcoming queer romp, Bottoms.

+ No surprise here! Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light did not stand beside her amid bullying and transphobia.

+ Broadway is awash in bad pop musicals pretending to be about feminism.

+ I didn’t realize Emily St. James is writing for Yellowjackets now! That’s thrilling!

+ Jodi Balfour talks playing powerful lesbians in Ted Lasso and For All Mankind.

+ Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie queer drama Eileen gets year-end release at Neon.