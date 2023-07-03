It’s Monday and you know what that means: Pop Culture Fix time! It’s also July 3rd and you know what that means: I’m already furious about the fireworks that will terrorize my cats!
+ Beautiful: Over at LitHub, Thea Glassman wrote about Santana Lopez! (Big Songs, Big Emotions: On Glee, Santana’s Coming Out Scene, and Naya Rivera) “It’s hard to fit in every wonderful thing people told me about Naya Rivera. But I’ll try, in their words.” Truly, read this; it will make your day.
+ Good: From has been renewed for a third season (and if you missed Valerie’s review, it’s right here and so forkin’ creepy!).
+ Bad: Freeform cancelled Single Drunk Female.
+ Leslye Headland will direct Netflix’s feature film adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.
+ Production is under way on a second season of lesbian drama Fragrance of the First Flower, an Asian drama series from Taiwan’s GagaOOLala.
+ The Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival is hosting a Female Trouble Retrospective, “a 20-film, century-spanning spotlight built on a French play-on-words that blurs gender and genre.” It follows last year’s wildly successful Scream Queer.
+ Alison Bechdel says The Bechdel Test was really just meant to be a little lesbian joke in the 1980s; she had no idea how widely it would resonate.
+ Queer Arab comedy Cousins explores the ties that bind.
+ Cindy White over at AV Club used Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie, No Hard Feelings, as springboard into a deep-dive on the history of women in sex comedies — ending with this summer’s forthcoming queer romp, Bottoms.
+ No surprise here! Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light did not stand beside her amid bullying and transphobia.
+ Broadway is awash in bad pop musicals pretending to be about feminism.
+ I didn’t realize Emily St. James is writing for Yellowjackets now! That’s thrilling!
+ Jodi Balfour talks playing powerful lesbians in Ted Lasso and For All Mankind.
+ Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie queer drama Eileen gets year-end release at Neon.
Eileen release date! I’m ready
Day 16 of the deadloch campaign, please have a look at it.
Great news, Elena! Valerie Anne has heard your plea and they’ll be writing about Deadloch!
I want to cry I love you all. Campaign now to a happy end. THANK YOU!!!
Current best-queer-on-tour Daria Kasatkina did a pre-Wimbledon interview about being effectively in exile from Russia because she’s openly gay and against the war:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/daria-kasatkina-i-want-to-be-able-to-respect-myself-when-i-look-in-the-mirror-nm2pm0kkd