Enter Sapphic Fall Mode With These Fresh Flannels

I freaking love fall. It’s always been my favorite time of the year, mainly because I love a good fall activity. A pumpkin patch, an apple orchard, a corn maze — bring it on. When I lived on the east coast, the change in temperature really signified the change in seasons. That first sign of crispness in the air meant I was grabbing at whatever fall jacket I could find. Now that I live on the west coast, that crispness isn’t quite there, but you do sometimes need to wear a layer when you leave the house. So for me, that go-to layer in fall (especially for my favorite fall activities) is a flannel.

I know…how utterly Basic Queer of me. But there’s a reason we hold on to flannels so tightly. They’re functional, and they’re super cute. It’s about time for our annual family trip to go apple and pumpkin picking, so I have flannel on the brain. If you’re looking for some new fall flannels to add to your rotation for your favorite fall activities, look no further.

Everyday Flannels

Let’s start out with some basic, typical flannels. These are great with anything: jeans, sweats, cargos, whatever you want. I love a basic flannel because of its versatility. I can go from working on my couch, to picking up my kid from school, to dinner with my partner and not have to change my look.

Flashy Femme Flannels

There’s nothing I love more than a fun flannel print. I tend to lean toward flannels with bright colors so that I can wear them on their own and don’t feel the need to layer them over another shirt. I’m having a hard time deciding which one of these to get first.

Layering Flannels

I do often prefer to layer my flannels, because I tend to get warm. Plus layering is a fun way to experiment with different color combos or mix prints and styles. Because of the colors in these, they would be great for layering.

Masc Flannels

I tend to go for flannels that are labeled as “women’s”, even if they’re “boyfriend” style shirts. If that’s not your vibe, these are flannels that are from the “men’s” section and feature a different fit than some of the other options.