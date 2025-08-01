August 2025: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and Apple TV

August — the eighth month of the year, and a month that may ought to have some lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer and trans characters on the television screen for you to embrace and enjoy and appreciate, but unfortunately really does not! This is actually the leanest month we’ve had in a while — but you could always just watch Hunting Wives again!

Netflix July 2025 in Gay

Love Life // Seasons One & Two // August 5

Love Life was one of many queer-inclusive shows unceremoniously de-platformed by HBO Max but great news, Netflix has picked it up! The first season stars Anna Kendrick as Darby, whose (heterosexual) love life is chronicled across the years, and her roommate Mallory is a lesbian so we see some of hers, too. Season 2 focuses on Marcus Watkins, whose lesbian sister, Ida, is played by SNL alum Punkie Johnson.

Wednesday // Season 2, Part One // August 6

The first season of Wednesday had queers intensely engaged although the assorted sapphic situations remained subtextual — that appears to be the plan for Season Two as well but it seemed worth mentioning because I can’t always really tell entirely what the deal is with this show and why some people consider it queer even though it is not. We do love Jenna Ortega around here, though!

Marry Me (2022) // August 10

Marry Me is a very bad rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez as a superstar who has an affair with a normie (math teacher Charlie played by Owen Wilson) but more importantly, Charlie has only two friends: a gay choir teacher and a lesbian guidance counselor. The latter was in my opinion the unsung heroine of the film.

Long Story Short // Season One // August 22

The new lightly autobiographical animated comedy from the creator of BoJack Horseman follows the “small t traumas” of a Jewish family from childhood to adulthood and back again, exploring the relatable concept of: “How we communicate love is by making jokes. How we communicate anxiety is by making jokes. How we communicate love is by communicating anxiety.” Abbi Jacobson is the lesbian daughter! As an adult her partner is voiced by Nicole Byer. So that’s very nice I think.

Prime Video’s August 2025 For The LGBTQ+

Taurasi (2025) // Docuseries // August 7

This three-part docuseries will explore the life and times of the one and only lesbian WNBA legend Diana Taurasi. The series’ director notes that,” Diana’s greatness isn’t just in her game, but in her grit, wit, and refusal to fit the mold. From Argentina to UConn, six Olympics, to Phoenix, to post-Soviet Russia, she chased excellence — and respect — on her own terms. Taurasi is a cinematic portrait of an icon who never asked to be discovered — only understood.”

Upload // Season 4 // August 15

Season Three of this show about a digital afterlife introduced a romance between handler/angel Aleesha (tasked with the care and keeping of Nathan’s co-worker Luke) and Karina (a new Horizon executive boss lady). Shit gets super serious in Season Four, a four-part finale to the entire series — AI “rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). Zaina B Johnson, who plays Aleesha, has promised her character will be “kicking ass” in this finale.

HBO Max August 2025 LGBTQ+ Offering To Us

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads // Season One Premiere // August 18

This new Spanish-language stop-motion comedy from Adult Swim looks completely unhinged! The all-woman cast explores the intersection of money and media in 1980s Quito, Ecuador, centered on Marioneta, a rich Spaniard who develops a network of other weird, ambitious women who want to be at the center of it all. It appears also that they kiss each other.

Peacemaker // Season 2 Premiere // August 21

The first season of Peacemaker debuted in 2022! That was so long ago! Well, now that gang of misfits is finally returning to the television — including Danielle Brooks as queer character Leota Adebayo — in a season that will connect the series to the new DC universe.

Apple TV+ August 2025 Lesbian

Invasion // Season Three Premiere // August 22

Somehow one of two TV shows to send an astronaut into space who is having a secret lesbian affair with someone on the ground team for her mission (not to mention the novel Atmosphere), Invasion‘s first season followed five people on different sides of the world gradually coming to grips with and experiencing the impact of what turns out to be an alien invasion. Queer scientist Mitsuki (Shiori Kutsuna) is a captivating and complex character that makes the whole thing worth watching — and luckily she did not die at the end of Season Two, she is alive and well and living in isolation and will be enduring new challenges and catastrophes as the world spins madly on.