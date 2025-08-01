Chappell Roan’s Breakup Ballad ‘The Subway’ Is Perfect for Late-Summer Yearning

At long last, Chappell Roan has released her new breakup ballad “The Subway” with an accompanying music video. She originally debuted the song live on stage at Gov Ball (the one where she dressed as a blunt-smoking Statue of Liberty). And now it’s out there for all of us to listen and yearn to!

The song chronicles running into an ex on the subway and the ensuing snare of emotions it unravels. The simple earnest quality of these lyrics are an asset, Chappell wrapping her strong vocals around vulnerable confessions, like “Made you the villain / evil for just moving on.” And is it just me or is there a Dolores O’Riordan quality to how she sounds on the “over” in “it’s not over” in the chorus?

As a fan of Chappell’s ballads — which generally receive a lot less love than her more upbeat bops — I’m instantly smitten with “The Subway.” This could be a karaoke showstopper at the next queeraoke night. It reminds me a bit of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” in its earnest breakdown of post-breakup yearning and angst that just sort of simmers in the background as you’re moving through life without someone (and watching them move on). And who among us has not been here: “Somebody wore your perfume / It almost killed me / I had to leave the room” ?

But it’s the accompanying music video that really sells this new Chappell project to me.

According to YouTube, I was waiting with 15,700 other people for the premiere of the “The Subway” music video at 9:59 a.m. this morning. It opens with Chappell in a massive wig that exaggerates her big red hair. The specter with the green hair similarly wears a giant wig as they comically chase each other through the streets of New York. I won’t give a full beat-by-beat breakdown of the music video, because you really should just watch it! As with so many Chappell projects, it’s visually immersive, detailed, with a collage of tonal and aesthetic references. I love the trash accumulating in Chappell’s wig, the simultaneous beauty and grime of the city.

My favorite part is when the subway car transforms into a queer club. Public transportation already has this liminal quality to it, and the surreality of seeing someone you weren’t expecting while on it can disrupt a whole day in my experience. The music video captures that well and, as with all the best music videos, views like an experimental short film.

As someone with multiple exes in NYC, let’s just say this song and its video resonate. Now everyone watch the music video and tell me about the ex you least want to run into on public transportation! (jk)

Also, happy ChappRapp Friday! We got this new Chappell video today and a whole ass new album from Reneé Rapp! What a time to be a lesbian!