After a run-down of all the scripted and reality shows on free-to-air UK channels, we’re back to delve into the archives and take a look at all the documentaries currently streaming that spotlight LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people. Thanks to most of these channels existing for many decades, there are some real hidden gems going back as far as the 1960s! This list runs the gamut from serious takes on queer issues to rather more casual fare, so you have options for whatever non-fiction you’re in the mood for.



A Change of Sex

1979 – 1999 // 5 episodes

A groundbreaking documentary series spanning 20 years from the late 70s through to the end of the 90s, following the life and transition of Julia Grant. Fascinating but also a terrifying portrait of the transphobia she faced.

The Black Lesbian Handbook

2015 // 10 episodes

Ten mini-episodes cover a short dictionary of lesbian slang among the Black lesbian scene in Britain, from straps to stems to celesbians! The crew also make a trip over to Atlanta to see how the scene compares across the pond.

Dear Viv

2025

The Vivienne burst into the limelight as the deserved winner of the first season of Ru Paul’s Drage Race UK, with a career going from strength-to-strength until their death from a ketamine overdose in May 2025. This tribute to James Lee Williams (their out of drag name), charting their youth in North Wales and rise through the drag scene of Liverpool and beyond is mostly a celebration, with contributions from other Drag Race alum such as Baga Chipz and Raja. It shows a bit more bite when detailing The Vivienne’s struggles with ketamine, although arguably I’d say the only part likely to have Viv turning in their grave is when their mum doubles down on calling them “quite chunky” as a baby!

Gay to Z

2006 // 1 season // 5 episodes

A now almost-vintage documentary series looking at the lives of LGBT young people in the UK. Each episode focuses on a different theme, interspersed with talking heads

Gentleman Jack Changed My Life

2022

Gentleman Jack pretty much melted the sapphic internet when it was first shown back in 2019, and this documentary follows six British women inspired by Anne Lister’s stomping walk to transform into their best queer selves.

Into My Name

2022

Part of BBC’s Storyville series that collects the best in international documentaries, this film follows the story four trans men in Bologna, Italy, each at differing stages of transition, and their personal experiences navigating the physical, legal and social hurdles in their way.

Kelly Holmes: Being Me

2022

Emotive documentary charting the coming out process for Olympian Kelly Holmes, who was fearfully closeted for many years because of the British army’s gay ban. I think this is most interesting as an example of the long-lasting effect of repressive laws, long after they’ve been repealed, and even for those in relatively safe positions. (Note: prior to coming out, Kelly Holmes expressed transphobic views on women in sport, which she has since apologised for and now says she “totally supports” trans people, whatever that means)

Late Life Lesbians

2021

This Channel 5 doc presents its hypothesis that more and more women are turning to each other for romance as they age, and follows five women entering a new and very gay era of their lives after years, if not decades of being with men. Several pairings are preparing for marriage and managing new family dynamics, while certainly 100% of them are ecstatic about their new partners!

Louis Theroux – Transgender Kids

2015

Long-time documentarian Louis Theroux has made a career of examining what happens outside the mainstream, with his inimitable style of ingratiating himself into communities. While he is most well-known for taking on controversial groups (think Westboro Baptist Church, far right groups etc.) this documentary is an altogether more compassionate affair, focusing on young trans kids and families doing their best to support them. Over a decade old now, this documentary seems almost refreshing in the way Theroux let’s the various trans kids he follows speak for themselves. There’s also a follow-up five years later on Camile, probably the biggest star of the show, happily thriving as an eleven-year-old.

Lyra

2021

Compelling and emotive account of the life of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee, who was killed in 2019 while witnessing a riot in Derry. Having already documented her life growing up gay in the 1990s in one of the most dangerous areas of Northern Ireland, the story is all the more powerful for being in told in Lyra’s own words, giving context to what things were really like for the “ceasefire babies” that came of age after the Good Friday Agreement was signed. A lot of time is spent with Lyra’s family, including her girlfriend Sara, all struggling to understand how the life of such a vibrant young women was cruelly ended by senseless violence.

Man Alive – Consenting Adults 2: The Women

1967

One of the great things about iPlayer is when they dig series out of the BBC’s deep archives, and Man Alive is a fantastic example – a 1960s documentary series confronting the social issues of the day. One episode focuses on lesbian lives, as told by lesbians and gender-nonconforming folks. Hearing them talk, you will quickly realise that queer people sixty years ago sound pretty similar to today!

Moments That Shaped Queer Black Britain

2022