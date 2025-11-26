No Filter: Well I Continue To Love Chrishell and G Flip’s Love

feature image of Chrishell and G Flip via Chrishell’s Instagram

Hello and how are you? I hope ready for another installment of No Filter, the column where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got up to this week! Let’s rock and roll!

Absolutely stunning! Granted I am a sucker for any and all water shoots, but still!

Can we all spend Friday nights like Laurie?

I’m sorry it will never not make me laugh when Lena does posts like this sans Cynthia??

Not to be a cheeseball but this is actually quite sweet!

Niecy: history maker and legend! We knew this, but thank you for confirming!

Still just loving them!

I am also loving that Chrishell had to clear up the meaning of “mom and dad” for her ostensibly mostly straight audience.

That’s Jinkx “Booked and Busy” Monsoon to you!

Listen to Lily! They’re right and they look stunning!

Is All’s Fair worth it for the BTS content? Maybe??

This feels like a good Thanksgiving end! Have a big drink with a pickle in it! Live out loud!

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 380 articles for us.

