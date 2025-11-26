Autostraddle + For Them’s Ultimate Team Holigay Gift Guide 2025

I guess this year what I want is a lot of “Dad who doesn’t get out much because his child is always sick” stuff. For starters, Michigan hoodie (my wife thinks I have enough hoodies but sadly… she is wrong) for those chilly 6 a.m. morning walks where I’m wearing a baby and walking this lunatic dog who lives in my house.

I wanted gripper slippers last year and did not receive them and I still want them, because I feel like my socks are always wet, I think because of this awful shower door and bath mat situation we’re in (don’t get me started…), but also for other reasons, like our refrigerator’s ice machine, which shoots ice from its guts like a confetti gun at a birthday party that’s gotten way out of hand, or how my son likes to throw his little water cup around like water grows on trees. As soon as my socks are wet, I need to change into new socks. And now we never have any clean socks! But what if I had these slippers instead? A lot to think about, actually. I also wouldn’t mind having like 100 more pairs of Bombas socks while we’re on the Bombas website, just for the record. And you know what? I still want those little glass bowls for my ingredients that I asked for last year! Furthermore, all of our bakeware is bad, and definitely puts the “stick” in non-stick, especially when I am trying to MEAL PREP some MUFFINS OF THE WEEK. What if I had new bakeware? GOLDEN BAKEWARE?

I think I’m ready for a better water bottle, particularly because I keep dropping my current water bottle on the ground.

Lastly, sometimes when it is 3 a.m. and I am lovingly rocking my child back to what will surely be a lasting, soundless sleep, I want to be listening to an audiobook on my airpod (singular, ’cause I gotta keep one ear free to enjoy the dulcet tones of his screaming) while also playing some “relaxing baby music” for my relaxing baby. Or I want to play him “The Happy Song” 40x in a row while I try to fold some laundry while listening to an audiobook. I think this Yoto Mini will actually matter for other reasons when he gets older, like it has many functions for children etc, but for now I just wanna load some tunes onto these cards and get her going.