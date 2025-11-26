Autostraddle + For Them’s Ultimate Team Holigay Gift Guide 2025

Every year, the Autostraddle + For Them team puts together an ultimate queer gift guide full of the things we’re wishing for this holiday season. Across the team, there are so many different interests, identities, and personalities, so there’s a little something for everyone, from gifts for queer homechefs to gifts for queer nerds to gifts for gays who hit the gym to gifts for queer people looking for some comfort amid the horrors. For more queer gift ideas, check out the rest of our original gift guides. And now, presenting: Autostraddle + For Them’s Ultimate Queer Gift Guide 2025!
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya, Managing Editor
Many of these gifts are what I would describe as aspirational as they’re a little out of my price range, but at least spending $$$ on tennis clothes usually works out in a cost-per-wear way, because I really do wear this stuff over and over, and I find Wilson quality to be pretty lasting. Now, the vest is…more of a fashion than a functional moment. But the pants are perfect for the “winter” tennis season, even if I AM in Florida. I think the pants would double as wfh pants, too. I love every single product put out by spice company Burlap & Barrel, and I’m SO hype about this dal spice blend! Need it ASAP! I collect East Fork pottery and have a solid starter collection at the moment but notably zero bowls except for a large serving one that regularly displays my citrus. I collect in all colors, so a pack with multiple colors would be the move. And then I’m not really sure how this sunrise-imitating alarm clock light would work in practice since my wife and I wake up at different times, but I HATE that I’m often up before the sun and would love to trick myself into that not being the case, and I’d also love to start putting my phone in another room before sleep so need an alarm clock situation of some sort for early match mornings. My friend has compression boots that I often borrow, and they’re great for recovery, but she lives 20 minutes away and having them on hand in my own home would be SUCH A LUXURY in terms of muscle recovery and just relaxation given my busy strength/tennis schedule.
Riese , Editorial & Strategy
I guess this year what I want is a lot of “Dad who doesn’t get out much because his child is always sick” stuff. For starters, Michigan hoodie (my wife thinks I have enough hoodies but sadly… she is wrong) for those chilly 6 a.m. morning walks where I’m wearing a baby and walking this lunatic dog who lives in my house.
I wanted gripper slippers last year and did not receive them and I still want them, because I feel like my socks are always wet, I think because of this awful shower door and bath mat situation we’re in (don’t get me started…), but also for other reasons, like our refrigerator’s ice machine, which shoots ice from its guts like a confetti gun at a birthday party that’s gotten way out of hand, or how my son likes to throw his little water cup around like water grows on trees. As soon as my socks are wet, I need to change into new socks. And now we never have any clean socks! But what if I had these slippers instead? A lot to think about, actually. I also wouldn’t mind having like 100 more pairs of Bombas socks while we’re on the Bombas website, just for the record. And you know what? I still want those little glass bowls for my ingredients that I asked for last year! Furthermore, all of our bakeware is bad, and definitely puts the “stick” in non-stick, especially when I am trying to MEAL PREP some MUFFINS OF THE WEEK. What if I had new bakeware? GOLDEN BAKEWARE?
I think I’m ready for a better water bottle, particularly because I keep dropping my current water bottle on the ground.
Lastly, sometimes when it is 3 a.m. and I am lovingly rocking my child back to what will surely be a lasting, soundless sleep, I want to be listening to an audiobook on my airpod (singular, ’cause I gotta keep one ear free to enjoy the dulcet tones of his screaming) while also playing some “relaxing baby music” for my relaxing baby. Or I want to play him “The Happy Song” 40x in a row while I try to fold some laundry while listening to an audiobook. I think this Yoto Mini will actually matter for other reasons when he gets older, like it has many functions for children etc, but for now I just wanna load some tunes onto these cards and get her going.
mal , Partnerships & HR
I figured I’d start with the powerball ticket because I’m betting on your luck to secure me my long list, you and your mamma’s long list too. But in the event that doesn’t work, I’m a simple gal who doesn’t want much. I can always use a new pair of FT boxers I can hide from my gf who steals them all the time. The loops for when I’m getting a little overstimulated and a short throw projector so I can stay cozy inside. Oh and have movie nights in our new spot!
Reed Motti, Community Manager
I always reserve items that I want but do not want to buy myself for holiday gift lists. This will be my third year adding the same Casio Vintage Watch to my gift guide because no one has bought me it yet and I’m too stubborn to buy it for myself, even though the price is not unreasonable. The same goes for the slippers. I could totally buy myself some slippers but, if I made the purchase, I’d get the cheapest possible pair, which is what I’ve already done, and they’re not great. I think the only way to get a pair of great quality slippers is to list them here and hope someone buys them for me. Something new this year is the Sprint Tote, which is more about the item than about the brand, Coach just happened to have one that looked nice without being insanely expensive. I recently borrowed my girlfriend’s leather tote purse for an evening and really loved having a bag that was not a backpack for moving around the city. Another new item is the running sneakers, which I insist will get me to start running in a serious way. For whatever reason, I literally cannot bring myself to buy them. I think I want the pressure of someone else buying them and therefore investing in my running journey. Lastly, I need some Liberty merch!!!
TimaLikesMusic , Digital Content Creator
Em Chad, For Them Chief Operating Officer
Kylo Freeman, For Them CEO and Founder
Summer Tao, Team Writer
It took effort, but I managed to base some of my recommendations on considerations other than pure practicality. I’m an indoorsy nerd, so I’ve opened with tech. The last few years have seen a surge in good quality, affordable mechanical keyboards. It’s not the realm of enthusiasts anymore, and the AULA F75 is an excellent starting point for keyboards designed for durability rather than use-and-dispose. Similarly, a Casio G-Shock watch is a durable and functional inclusion on any wrist. G-Shock watches are favorites for astronauts, and the one I’ve chosen to showcase is solar-powered. My next picks have smaller ambitions but no less important. A mug bearing the slogan Decriminalize sex work from Decrim305, a community organization for sex work advocacy in the Miami area. Organizations like this do boots-on-the-ground work at the community-level and publicizing their efforts is always worthy. A beginner-friendly herb garden kit makes home a little better, whether or not you end up using your home-grown friends. Lastly, Finspan is a sequel to the acclaimed Wingspan board game wherein people identify and catalogue beautiful wildlife. Finspan is aquatic themed and considered more beginner-friendly. In trying to cover all my bases, I’ve got gifts involving the home, community, lifestyle, and work. I hope something sticks.
Em Win, Team Writer
I guess this holiday season I want to be clean! I’ve been wanting a steam cleaner for a hot minute, mostly because the videos of them deep cleaning are so satisfying. Which brings me to the shower filter…I’m so tired of having to constantly deep clean the hard water stains in the shower. Soft water is so much more pleasant. Which then also brings me to my CPAP cleaner. I’m supposed to be doing it (every day? every week? I don’t even know) regularly but I don’t because it’s a pain in the ass. Maybe if I had a machine I would actually use it. The blocks and the socks are for my new fad hobby of pilates!
Sa'iyda Shabazz, Writer
This year it’s all about practicality for me. As I get older, I realize that I want gifts that will be useful, not just cool to have. The cleaner machine is mainly for my glasses; I can never seem to keep them clean, and now that I have two pairs (the fun part of having bad eyes and being almost 40), I’m constantly cleaning them. Kitchen gadgets are always a must have for me. These new bowls would replace my old rainbow bowls, and I love that these have lids so I can stick them in the fridge or freezer, perfect for when I need my cookie dough to chill. Speaking of baking, I love this organizer for cookie sheets and other bakeware. It will be helpful to see where everything is! And speaking of being almost 40, I need a good office chair for my desk. I can’t keep sitting on the couch when I work, but I also hate sitting in chairs. But this one looks comfortable and reportedly has lumbar support, which is a must.
ashni mehta, Team Writer
I’m obsessed with the first two things on this list in that I already own them…I just want more because of how good they are. I know the Buck Mason tee is on the pricier end for a tee shirt, but hear me out: The fabric is sturdy, the cut is boxy, and because it’s cropped, it hits exactly where I’d want it to above my hips. Also, I made this list while wearing mine, so if that’s not endorsement enough, I don’t know what is! The Marta tasting glasses remind me of the Bormioli Rocco bodega glasses, but instead are made with thinner glass, and importantly, are also cheaper. I use them for all beverages! The hyperrealistic carrot candles… I mean, come on, how fun would it be to throw a dinner party where roasted carrots are one of the sides, and you get to whip out your complementary carrot taper candles? I’ve wanted the Camper sandals for what feels like a full year, which probably means I should just buy them. I’m currently rice-cooker-less after years of having access to a Very Fancy Rice Cooker and as disappointed as my ancestors might be, stovetop rice just isn’t hitting the same. And then the face mask! I picked this mask up on a whim in Seoul a few months ago and woke up with glowy, plump as hell skin. Plus there’s something fun about falling asleep (intentionally) with a face mask on and getting to shed your layers in the morning.
I’ve never made a holiday wishlist for myself — not because I am #AntiCapitalist or unattached to objects, but because until quite recently, I had no disposable income or self-assured sense of style. I also moved seventeen times (!!!) between the ages of 18 and 24, so most things I own are thrifted and then regifted. But I recently moved into a studio in New York to settle into myself, and I hope this will be the permanent residence of my twenties, where I can invest in nice adult things. So now my first-ever holiday wishlist has (what I think are) elegant items for nesting in the winter and being chic, prioritizing good-quality items. At the top of my list is a hoodie from Sundae School, a Korean streetwear brand I am obsessed with but have felt too guilty to spend money on, a very overpriced but queer-coded candle, a membership at the Brooklyn Academy of Music so I can go see movies when it’s freezing out, and heavy-duty pre-seasoned wok for serious stir fries. Also, nice socks because I want to become a responsible person who doesn’t lose them.
Natalie , Writer
Last summer, my family and I headed to the beach for a week for our first family vacation together in several years. After dinner, my nieces and nephews would crowd into one condo and play games together. Sometimes, it was UNO, other times it was a board game, but on a few nights, they plugged up the Nintendo Switch and played a raucous game of Super Mario Party Jamboree. I just sat back and enjoyed the show, laughing hysterically as they vacillated between excitement and frustration.
It was a good time until I tried to give them some advice and they looked at me skeptically, as if because I’m fully in my Auntie era, I couldn’t possibly understand this video game. GASP! I was a little offended, I’m not going to lie. So, my goal is set: getting Jamboree for my Switch and practice so that the next time we re-unite, I can crush them all. This chapter of my Auntie era is clearly going to be about taking no prisoners and suffering no fools.
Valerie Anne, Writer
Could all of these also be gifted to a quirky teenager? Yes. But listen! I have a large Funko collection and somehow don’t have Elphaba and Glinda yet despite being obsessed with the musical since high school and loving the movies with my whole heart! And speaking of musicals, I’ve been re-obsessed with Hazbin Hotel since the second season came out and the music is SO good, and I’m dying to listen to it on vinyl. As for the colored pencils, I have the base Prismacolor set and one other auxiliary set, but I’d love more colors; I use them almost exclusively (but consistently and lovingly) for my book journal. I’d love to stay cozy in a sweatshirt with my favorite undead sorcerer lesbian, perhaps while I do a new LEGO set. I haven’t done a big set because it’s an expensive habit but it seems like something I would enjoy doing while watching TV instead of being on my phone. Plus, LOOK HOW CUTE IT IS.
Nic Sam, Writer
Over the last couple of years, I’ve really been working on my relationship with my hair. Some days are tough and some are euphoric, but one thing remains consistent: Figuring out what works with my hair is expensive AF! So this year, I’ve added Pattern’s hair steamer and Cécred’s entire line for protective styles to my list. One thing about me: I love having my braids in because it means I barely need to think about doing my hair every day AND my hair is protected. But when it’s time to take those braids down, my strands need extra love and care and that’s where the Cécred line and Pattern hair steamer come in. Sticking with the self-care theme, mooncat made my list last year and it’s back again with the just released Avatar the Last Airbender collection. There are thermals, magnetic polishes, and even a glow-in-the-dark polish inspired by Aang himself. I remain obsessed with this company and their formula is one of my favorites. The last self-care item is a nodpod sleep mask; now that my brother and niblings moved across the country, I anticipate more flights in my future and as a very nervous flier I’m always looking for ways to make the time go faster. Enter: sleep! A thing I’m very good at on the ground, but could use a bit more assistance with while in the air. I’ve heard great things about this mask for overstimulation so here’s hoping!
And last but not least, A’ja Wilson’s A’Ones! Somehow I don’t have a pair of these yet?! She keeps coming out with fire color ways faster than I can make a decision on which I want! Can’t go wrong with a classic black & white though.
Stef Rubino, Team Writer
I’m always putting shoes on my Christmas lists for this website and in my real life, and this year is, sadly, no different. This new New Balance design and colorway for the Made in USA series came up when I was looking for something else, and I’ve been obsessing over them ever since. They’re not very practical for me at the moment, which is why I haven’t pulled the “Buy Now” trigger even though the desire for them hasn’t ceased. The Leslie Lohman Museum of Art isn’t the biggest or most stacked queer art museum in the country, but I think it’s one of the coolest. Their Friends Circle membership gives people access to exclusive artist talks, early looks at exhibitions, and access to other on- and off-site events. Plus, the money is going towards helping their queer art archival services thrive and stay alive. The last three items on this list are inspired by the fact that I lived in South Florida for the first 37 years of my life, and now I live in New York City, where it’ll be cold, wet, and dark for the next five months. After commuting in the pouring rain one single time, I realized quickly my Jansport backpack is not going to cut it during this time, so I’ve been eyeing this North Face water-resistant backpack for the last month. The Parks Project trail fleece jacket is supposed to be super warm, and the design also reminds me of home. I’m not sure if it’ll help my homesickness or make it worse but I think it’s such an awesome print (and cause!) and I want to wear it either way. Finally, the sun goes down here around 4:30 p.m. now, and I’m really feelin’ it as a person who comes from the literal land of sunshine. This Lumie Halo probably won’t fully save me from the new levels of despair I know will creep in soon, but it matches our apartment’s overall aesthetic and, surely, it can’t hurt to at least try to keep the misery at bay. (Don’t worry, I’m also taking my vitamins C and D every day, too!
I can’t even order large swathes of these (UK) and I still think this gift guide is so much fun!
Wow Stef you’ve reminded me that I need sneakers that aren’t Vans at last….and those are very lovely…