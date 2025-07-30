Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities are getting up to, via their Instagrams! Let’s rock and roll!

Wicked: For Good press tour is heating up! Are you ready for months of this? Unfortunately, I am!

Happy belated! And let me just say that is some gorgeously subtle sponcon!

Well this is my first time hearing of this “Street Hearts” which is making me wonder just how many niche mini…shows (?) live on Reels. Probably a lot! This one is cute though!

Can I just say this show and concept is like sooo much better with actors who are fun rather than like,,,political figures?? Anyway! Love this!

Janelle has posted not once but THRICE, and I felt something is coming! Or they’re up to something? But this series is making me wonder!

This is deeply relatable, and I personally tend to get too overwhelmed and then pick the weirdest thing available. Not a great hit rate for me, tbh!

This is why I have to keep rooting for these two! They just get each other!

I love that Marlon thinks Shawn is hottest of them? I have always been a Damon Jr girl, but Marlon is my second! Stand up Marlon, we love you!

Wow, actually between this and new Reneé Rapp album, if you weren’t gay before this week, you will be now!

BEST PRESS TOUR EVER STILL GOING STRONG! Also! Can people stop being such no fun looooooosers complaining about this? It’s COMEDY and it’s something new! Aren’t y’all bored of normal press tour BS? Let’s have fun again!!!!!!