Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities are up to, via Instagram! Let’s grip it and rip it!

I absolutely love when people get in engaged and then act as though no one has ever been engaged before! It’s so charming and self-centered in a sweet way? Like yeah, your love should be everything to you!

A mind made for comedy, that’s all!

Dancing with braids that long is truly a superhuman talent, to me!

Well this is simply all my interests in one single photo! If you have not listened to the Death Becomes Her cast recording, what eggzackly are you waiting for? It’s a banger and Jinkx approved!

“My friend (and Miranda’s one night stand, Mary)” is my new favorite sentence and I will be muttering it to myself all day.

Now we live in post Reneé’s album world! How are you feeling??

August is for summer dumps of romance!

Wait, maybe August is specifically for photobooths?

One of the gayer issues a person can have, if we are being honest! Our need for baggy knows no bounds!

To me this has the same solemnity as the Olympic opening ceremony — which is to say I want Jinkx to have a torch.

This carousel rocks if you like trying to tell these two apart! Cause I cannot!

THIS IS HUUUUUUUUGE! Soo thrilled for Kehlani, this rocks sooo hard!

The next time someone asks me my favorite comedian, I am saying these two!