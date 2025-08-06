What Kind of Date To Wear Each WNBA Jersey To

You might not think of a WNBA jersey as date-night material, but hear me out: Nothing’s hotter than an outfit that says “I love women’s sports.”

In 2024, Nike and the WNBA delivered some of the league’s most fashionable jersey designs yet. These jerseys epitomize queer fashion, and yes, they absolutely belong in your wardrobe. I’ve matched every WNBA team jersey with the perfect kind of date, because you should be able to shoot your shot all while repping your favorite team.

Atlanta Dream

Rooftop Drinks and Deep Conversations

This jersey doesn’t hide — it walks in and owns the room. The bold, fiery, commanding red of the Atlanta Dream’s Explorer Edition jersey radiates confidence. This is what you throw on when you’re headed to a rooftop bar where the cocktails come with dried citrus and a poem on the side. You’re there for a deep conversation, skyline views, and an unforgettable night.

Chicago Sky

Museum Wandering and Inside Jokes

The Chicago Sky Rebel Edition jersey is gentle, light, and effortlessly cool, with a white gradient that makes you want to wander and get lost in the moment. It’s made for those modern art museum dates where you fantasize about which piece would be perfect for your imaginary dream home and end up leaving with matching enamel pins from the gift shop.

Connecticut Sun

Shared Jams and Secrets

Drenched in a deep grey palette with vibrant red and yellow trim on the sides, the Connecticut Sun Rebel Edition jersey brings all the warm, grounded energy of a late-summer afternoon. Its earthy tones are made for mornings spent wandering farmers markets — cold brew in one hand, other hand holding your date’s — and lazy post-lunch hours stretched out on a picnic blanket in a nearby park, shaded by trees where secrets and jams are shared.

Dallas Wings

Cotton Candy Kisses and Plushie Prizes

The navy base of the Dallas Wings Rebel Edition jersey, slashed with limegreen, gives off all the excitement and thrill of a scream you let out at the top of a rollercoaster. It’s the jersey that grabs attention way before the giant stuffed animal prize you won does. The retro stripes of the jersey are calling to a carnival date, making you crave fried Oreos and cotton candy after a heart-racing drop perfect enough for hand-holding and laughing until your cheeks hurt. It’s a whole vibe of adrenaline and sweet moments.

Golden State Valkyries

High Scores and Heart Eyes

The sleek, jet-black Valkyries Explorer Edition jersey is a bold statement on its own, but that icy lavender logo? It adds just the right touch of cool and mysterious made for an arcade date. It’s the kind of jersey that says, “I’m here to win, whether it’s the game or a heart.” There’s nothing like breaking the ice by stumbling through the steps in Dance Dance Revolution, or a round of air-hockey full of playful trash talk.

Indiana Fever

Circling the Green, One Putt at a Time

The Indiana Fever Explorer Jersey, a bold navy blue with red and yellow stripes, radiates a sporty yet effortlessly chic vibe, ideal for a mini golf date. The Fever’s fiery stripes match the heat of a slow-burning crush, making every hole feel like a chance to win way more than just mini-golf. Whether you’re teasing who gets to take the next shot or embracing the silence as you walk side-by-side along the green, you’re not just here for the game — you’re here to win a little love, too.

Las Vegas Aces

Sweet Notes and Sweeter Glances

Channeling the Las Vegas Aces’ go-big-or-go-home mentality, the Explorer Edition jersey, in jet black with silver and white accents, is where polished meets playful. For a wine tasting date, the jersey holds its own as the pours keep coming, teasing with an ever-subtle shimmer under dim bar lights. When chemistry builds with every shared sip and sly glance, later, crammed together in the backseat of an Uber, your shoulders will brush against theirs. The jersey will get wrinkled from the night’s closeness, but you’ll wear it like a secret, bold and unforgettable.

Los Angeles Sparks

Sandy Kisses and Salty Wishes

When the sun dips low, casting a glow over warm sand, where you and that special someone lounge side by side on a shared towel, the Los Angeles Sparks Explorer Edition jersey makes the perfect swimsuit cover-up for a beach date. The deep violet jersey, complemented by yellow, silver, and white accents, where the L of “Los Angeles” serves as the trunk of a palm tree, sets the scene perfectly. Let your legs tangle together under the fading sun.

Minnesota Lynx

Cut-Outs and Quiet Chaos

For a crafting date such as zine-making, hand-building pottery, or collaging to an oddly specific curated playlist they swear isn’t about you (but definitely is), the Minnesota Lynx Explorer Edition jersey matches the slow intentional rhythm of creating something with someone and maybe catching feelings. Its cool tones of blue and forest green keep you collected on the outside, even as your hands brush over theirs near the glue stick and your glances start lasting a little longer than usual.

New York Liberty

Caffeinated and Crushing

Where the rich smell of freshly brewed coffee mingles with the whistling of brewing espresso, the New York Liberty Rebel Edition jersey steps in as a cozy-but-casual statement. This isn’t a date to rush; it’s a slow savoring of moments, a playful test of chemistry wrapped in hues of seafoam green that glow warmly under cafe lights.

Phoenix Mercury

Heels Clicking, Sparks Flicking

Blazing in a fiery purple and orange, the Phoenix Mercury Explorer Edition jersey is the ultimate outfit for a line dancing date that’s all about heat and rhythm. Its bold, electric colors match the pulse of the dance floor, a look that says you came to own the night and maybe steal a few hearts. It’ll glow under the dance hall lights as you and your date step in sync to the tunes, hips swaying and hands brushing.

Seattle Storm

Pulling Cards and Catching Feelings

The electric green accents in the Seattle Storm Rebel Edition jersey were made for a date wrapped in mystery and magic. It sets the tone for a low-key night in, where candles flicker, and the table is set not for dinner, but for a tarot card reading. As you shuffle the deck and ask if you’re “ready to know what the universe thinks of us,” you’ll realize this jersey isn’t flashy but intentional.

Washington Mystics

Booked for Romance

The Washington Mystics Explorer Edition jersey, with its bold red base and navy and blue accents, brings just the right energy for a bookstore date where curiosity lingers and eye contact means everything. Its script-style font has a literary charm, like the title of a story you want to keep reading, making it the perfect wear for wandering aisles and exchanging soft smiles. You pretend to browse, but somehow always end up in the same section, the kind of coincidence that feels more like fate than chance.