‘I Finally Realized I’m a Biromantic Homosexual. Now What?!’

Q:

I am a 33-year-old man. I’ve spent my whole life oscillating between calling myself gay and bisexual. Recently I’ve found an identity that seems to fit perfectly – “biromantic homosexual”, meaning that I can fall in love with and enjoy kissing both men and women, but I only enjoy sex with men. I’ve tested this extensively, making sure that I’m not secretly being swayed one way or the other by compulsory heterosexuality or trauma. I’m not secretly either fully gay or fully bisexual. I really truly am attracted to both men and women, but I’m also really truly repulsed by full on sex with women.

The problem is I’m not sure what to do with my orientation. So much of discourse on sexuality is about coming home to your natural desires. But my natural desires towards women cause confusion and pain for all parties. I feel extremely attracted to women and love kissing them… but then have to awkwardly cut things off before things go further, leaving us both frustrated. I’ve also fallen head over heels in love with women and enter into loving relationships… but then have to navigate an extremely unfulfilling sex life.

In contrast, things with men are easy, since I’m fully romantically and sexually attracted to them. But I find it impossible to shut off my initial feelings for women, and since straight women are everywhere, I’m constantly finding myself in confusing situations of mutual attraction.

Should I learn to ignore and stuff down my natural attraction towards women? Should I choose to set a boundary to only pursue men, since I know logically that relationships with women are never fulfilling? And finally, am I totally alone in this bizarre orientation?

A:

Just answering your final question right away: No, you’re not alone in your orientation. The spectrum of bisexuality covers so many configurations of romantic and sexual attraction. You’re included among the many. It might not be the normative experience of bisexuality, but that doesn’t mean it’s not normal.

Since you mention that relationships with women are ‘never fulfilling’, I’m going to assume that sex is part of what you’re looking for in a long-term relationship. I’ll spare you the parables about how sexless relationships can be wonderful and valid for the right people. But it is worth pointing out that there is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to pursue women solely for romance. No one’s orientation should be ‘stuffed down’ simply because it doesn’t fit some heteronormative script we were sold.

I’m a bisexual homoromantic. Unequal attraction between men and women is my entire dating experience. Unfortunately, it’s generally easier to pursue sex with new people than romance. As asexual people know, the societal script for relationships usually dictates that the former follows the latter. So while I have experience with the attraction disparity, I do think my variant is easier to navigate socially. I’ll hopefully have some insight that’s helpful to your specific situation.

A thought experiment with a woman

You mentioned ‘extensive testing’ in figuring out your sexuality. I love that! Because we’re going to do a thought experiment to see if reframing the concept of sex with women does anything for you. Having a diverse array of sexual experiences with different genders will make this much easier.

You’re ‘repulsed by full on sex with women’, and I’m guessing that’s shorthand for penetrative sex. I’m also assuming you default to being the penetrating partner with women because that’s the default social conditioning. In man/woman sexual pairings, it can feel impossible to separate masculinity from being dominant, or the pursuer. I can understand your distaste if that’s not the role you want from sex.

Scripts are restrictive, but learning about them helps us realize that they’re fundamentally optional. There’s no inherent dominance to being a man. There’s no rule that you must be the penetrative partner. The main separator of sex with men or women is your partner’s gender. All of the individual sex acts that you enjoy with men can be performed with women – even those requiring a penis, thanks to trans people.

Now, imagine two events with me. They can be a memory or fantastical. First, picture a really enjoyable sexual experience with a man. Then picture a woman that you’re very attracted to. No judgments on the content of each scene made by me. It’s your mind and you can have what you want.

Next, superimpose that woman onto the man in your sexual fantasy. Keep everything else as-is. If he was dominant, she’s dominant too. If he had a penis, so does she. If he penetrated you… well, you know. She just needs to look like the woman you pictured and be a woman in your mind. She’s just replaced a man in role and positioning in your mental image.

Does the fact that this imaginary partner is now a woman still repulse you? Do you enjoy the idea of sex with women when you’re not expected to perform the traditional masculine sexual role?

Spend some time on this thought exercise and the questions that arise from it. What sex acts do you find most enjoyable with this hypothetical woman? What does a fulfilling sex life look like with her? What would be non-negotiable with her? The conclusions and answers to these questions are yours and judgement-free.

Navigating sex and dating

Regardless of your conclusions, they don’t change the fact that sex and dating are tricky. Maybe you’re fine with having sex with women so long as they’re a top or traditionally dominant. What if a woman with a penis or strap-on fits your ideal sex life? If your original conclusions stand and you just don’t want sex with any woman, that’s cool too.

If you find a vision of sex with women that does suit you, it might deviate from that mainstream heteronormative script. That could narrow your dating pool down, but it means that there’s someone out there for you. In your situation, it’s logical to wonder about restricting your dating pool to men. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with narrowing it to people you know you’re more compatible with. There’s just room near the edges for mental experimentation. You can trust your mind on this.

Practically speaking, it’s probably easier to pursue men in casual dating contexts. When those ‘confusing situations of mutual attraction’ do arise with women, don’t discount talking it out with them. Understanding your orientation places agency in her hands too. With this knowledge, she can decide whether or not to join you. Talking them out beforehand also makes it less likely that she’ll fall back on those unfulfilling societal scripts that don’t work for you. Hell, maybe that script is a terrible idea for her and she didn’t realize it.

Ultimately, I hope that you find a relationship that is as sexually fulfilling as it is romantic. You deserve both. It’s hard to navigate a sexuality that’s not spoken about in the mainstream. Even queer circles miss out on us. On the bright side, you’ve already done a lot of reflection required to figure yourself out, and I hope that I’ve added another small piece to that puzzle with this response. Remember, uncertainty isn’t always bad. Uncertainty pushes us to question and explore outside of our safe zones.