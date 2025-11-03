Yes, Zohran Mamdani Popped Up at Gay Bars and Parties Over Halloweekend

It seems the entire country is watching the NYC mayoral election, and everyone on MY side of the internet seems to be rooting for Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate and the only one on the ballot who appears to care about actual New Yorkers and who takes debates seriously and speaks to issues instead of spending the entire time bashing other candidates for things like *checks notes* having an affordable rent and calling someone his “aunt” who isn’t biologically one of his parents’ full blooded siblings. (It was his dad’s cousin, for the record. Something almost every person I know of varying background does. My mother’s best friend is my “aunt” and I’m not even blood related to her. I cannot get started on how much Cuomo pisses me off or we’ll be here all month. Back to the gay stuff.)

Early voting is already in full swing (I was pleased to find myself having to wait in line for a little while when I went to vote early on Friday), and Mamdani is on the street, connecting with the people, campaigning for a more affordable city, and one of his stops this weekend was actually many stops: an epic gay bar crawl in Brooklyn, stopping in places particularly known as hubs for queer people of color. He took the mic with his signature suit and smile at a Halloween party at Papi Juice and stopped by Mood Ring, according to Them.

People have speculated this is a direct response to his opponents claiming that because he was born in Uganda, he would be adherent to “Sharia Law”, which is anti-homosexuality, even though there is no evidence Mamdani has ever felt this way. In fact, this is not even the first time Mamdani has specifically reached out to his LGBTQ+ constituents, giving a speech on National Coming Out Day that spoke specifically about trans people and Sylvia Rivera, vowing to help make NYC a sanctuary city for all people under the LGBTQ+ umbrella should be be elected.

I’m hoping the people of New York show up for Mamdani this week and that we can see a real turn from the shitshow Eric Adams created. I’d love if we can have a mayor who isn’t under the thumb (or in the pocket) of our current President and who isn’t looking to turn back the rights we’ve fought so hard to get. It’s been really nice to have a candidate give us a little something like hope in these political times.

+ Emma Corin stars as Hero in the “queer feminist” retelling of One Thousand and One Nights, 100 Nights of Hero, which seems like the ultimate bisexual love triangle (or quadrangle, tbd) — also Charli XCX is there

+ Mike Flanagan’s Carrie has finished filming, which features bisexual actress (and Mike’s wife) Kate Siegel, trans actress Josie Totah and non-binary actor Thalia Dudek

+ Apparently two ladies kissed in the first episode of the the new season of The Witcher 👀 (Have there always been gays on this show?? Should I be watching The Witcher??!)

+ Queer actor Kate Berlant joins Anna Kendrick in the cast of Babies, a new comedy drama by Lauren Miller Rogen

+ Reneé Rapp remains booked and busy; she just released Lucky, an original song for the upcoming film Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

+ Margaret Cho and Jack Haven talked to PinkNews about the relationship between queer people and horror

+ Survivor 45‘s Kellie Nalbandian married Gabrielle Bellettieri this weekend in Beacon, New York for a “cozy fall wedding”

+ Check out this interview with Airyn De Niro about her goth photoshoot, horror in general, and her dad’s support

+ Megan Thee Stallion had a sexy Halloween which involved her respectfully ogling a dancer who was dancing on her

+ FX’s Adults was renewed for a second season

+ WNBA’s Paige Bueckers is going from the court to the silver screen: she’s set to star in upcoming women’s basketball drama Jess & Pearl (which sounds gay if you ask me)

+ ICYMI Sophia Bush is back gaying up Grey’s Anatomy because that show loves to giveth and taketh away (queer characters)