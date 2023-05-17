FYP: If You’re Queer You’ll Never Make It To The Function On Time

Happy Wednesday Flower Children,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that bought some kinda happiness to my week — let’s get into it!
@baibeeegrl
Shes a spoiled brat #lgbt #lgbtq #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbiancouple
Wake Up!
@theesperanzamaria
I just be here til she wakes up 🙃
Which one are you — BE HONEST!
@mirrdakidd
she act like i cant tell when something is wrong #fyp #mirrdakidd #viral
Plethe
@twotwospodcast
Can people in WLW situations be casual? Have you been able to do this without all the closeness and intimacy? Let us know #twotwospodcast #lgbtpodcasters #wlw #fyp #studsoftiktok #femmesoftiktok
Thoughts?
@mas0chistic
How many times have you been in this situation?
@kiwinut47
i actually can’t help it …. #wlw #lgbt #fyp #lgbt🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #relationship #gay #4u #girlfriend #viral #trending #gf #wife
♬ Stop being a faqqot thank u _ doja cat – Actually Taehyung
I CAN’T DOJA I’M SORRY!
@1.3nelle
baby you shoudlve baked,melted,and deep fried this morning 🙄🤣#fypシ #studsoftiktok #foryoupage #lgbt
This feels like a tough situation to be in — sending thoughts and prayers
@oldirtii
We was 8 voice messages deep ber whole way home 😂 but ima listen again baby #fyp #foryoupage #xyzbca #lesbiansoftiktok #couple #lgbtq
Listen……
@edysilva114oficial
Will never not be tired of this creator EVER
@crybbythug901
Baby dont send me home i wont you! #janellemonae #fyp #losangeles
The video and song has made us all very emotional