FYP: If You’re Queer You’ll Never Make It To The Function On Time

By

Happy Wednesday Flower Children,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that bought some kinda happiness to my week — let’s get into it!

@baibeeegrl

Shes a spoiled brat #lgbt #lgbtq #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbiancouple

♬ original sound – 🤍🤍🤍

Wake Up!

@theesperanzamaria

I just be here til she wakes up 🙃

♬ original sound – theesperanzamaria

Which one are you — BE HONEST!

@mirrdakidd

she act like i cant tell when something is wrong #fyp #mirrdakidd #viral

♬ Just answer the question ok – hi lol

Plethe

@twotwospodcast

Can people in WLW situations be casual? Have you been able to do this without all the closeness and intimacy? Let us know #twotwospodcast #lgbtpodcasters #wlw #fyp #studsoftiktok #femmesoftiktok

♬ original sound – Two Twos

Thoughts?

@mas0chistic

♬ original sound – Famed Flames

How many times have you been in this situation?

@kiwinut47

i actually can’t help it …. #wlw #lgbt #fyp #lgbt🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #relationship #gay #4u #girlfriend #viral #trending #gf #wife

♬ Stop being a faqqot thank u _ doja cat – Actually Taehyung

I CAN’T DOJA I’M SORRY!

@1.3nelle

baby you shoudlve baked,melted,and deep fried this morning 🙄🤣#fypシ #studsoftiktok #foryoupage #lgbt

♬ original sound – yoinspiration

This feels like a tough situation to be in — sending thoughts and prayers

@oldirtii

We was 8 voice messages deep ber whole way home 😂 but ima listen again baby #fyp #foryoupage #xyzbca #lesbiansoftiktok #couple #lgbtq

♬ Fmoi_therealchxnkyy – chxnkyy🥵

Listen……

@edysilva114oficial

♬ som original – ✨ Edenilson_Edy ✨

Will never not be tired of this creator EVER

@crybbythug901

Baby dont send me home i wont you! #janellemonae #fyp #losangeles

♬ original sound – J̾o̾r̾d̾y̾n̾

The video and song has made us all very emotional

