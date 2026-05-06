Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities were up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s open our prayer hymnals, shall we?

I have never immediately agreed with a caption than I have with this one! We must rise! For the nation!

Tommy is going DIRECTLY to Heaven for this iconic post I fear. Stand up and stand out!

As a certified lesbian and a member of a group chat called “Hubb House” this interaction was deeply important to me! A moment in pop culture!

Meg will rise from the ashes of this relationship greater and more beautiful and better than ever, we know this!

No disrespect to The Office but honestly, y’all are missing out if you are skipping a Parks and Rec rewatch! The laughs are still there!

A really really big part of me wants her to actually have Madge’s outfit, it would just be so good?

CUUUUUUUUTE! Congrats to the happy couple!

Look, I thought the MET Gala was kind of a snooze this year, maybe it was the Bezos of it all, maybe just the appetite for famous people wearing more expensive clothing than I will ever see wasn’t there? But some looks were good! Cardi’s is one!

Another! I might like this more conceptually than visually, but I love it soooo much conceptually that it just works!

PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD WE ARE NOT ASKING FOR MUCH! Just basic healthcare, housing and income for every person in the country, AND letting Kristen Kish host a dating show. It’s not even that hard!

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