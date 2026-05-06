I’m reading this right now, and let me tell you, you should be reading it, too! It alternates perspectives between two gay men from the Afghan diaspora who eventually collide in Istanbul. It’s about family, friendship, home, and the violence of borders. But it’s also so, so deeply tender in its portrayals of romance and desire. It’s a strong debut from a writer I cherish.

Oh hell yeah, I always seize an opportunity to recommend Julián Delgado Lopera’s debut novel Fiebre Tropical, and I’m so hype for this next novel which will take you into Columbia’s queer nightlife. It’s set in 1990s Bogotá and follows a father and daughter: Ignacio and Valentina.

It genuinely is difficult to box this project into any one genre, and that’s part of its appeal. Eleni Sikelianos excavates the stories and histories of her queer and visionary ancestors, using the past to give new meaning to the present. This is a gorgeous book, full of hybrid memoir, poems, and images.

Offering a “brilliant and scathing commentary on the cisgender gaze,” All Us Saints tells the story of a family upended by tragedy. In May 1992, 17-year-old Roland St. Cloud fatally stabbed his twin sister Edna’s three best friends, a tragedy that then becomes true crime and tabloid fodder and even inspires a horror movie franchise. Every year on the anniversary of the event, Edna reenacts the murders with her husband Rover, her younger sister Calla, her younger brother James and his girlfriend Heather, and her teen daughter Wren. I honestly don’t want to know much about this one going into it!

The cult author’s debut collection of short stories is set amongst a community of trans women in a large midwestern town, where anxiety and despair can give way to joy, where lives intersect through polyamorous triads, hookup apps, obsessive TERFs and post-surgery care rotations. It’s “the sardonic heartbeat of a new generation of American trans women.”

This incisive new memoir considers questions of beauty and ugliness. What does it mean to be seen as ugly? And how are women’s lives shaped by the ways other perceive their looks? Stephanie Fairyington explores these things through the lens of her own experiences, her lesbianism, and her queer motherhood and feelings as the non-gestational parent of her traditionally feminine daughter.

In this thriller, a Native Hawaiian teen travels to luxury island vacation destination Kōpaʻa Island Resort in search of her missing twin sister, where other mysteries begin to unfold.

We’ve already got a review up about this astrology-laden, very lesbian novel! Writes Mia Arias Tsang in her review: “I read the entire book in one sitting, spurred on by Narby’s propulsive prose. She is a remarkably observant writer whose characters are so human you can’t help but get sucked into their emotional hurricane. You’ll want to wrap your arms around them just as often as you’ll want to shake them by the shoulders and scream WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO YOURSELVES?”

Great news: MURDERBOT IS BACK in the next installment of the award-winning, bestselling Murderbot Diaries series (recently adapted for television on Apple TV).

Set in 1980s Cincinnati but also 600 years into the future, this novel is about 19-year-old Becks, who takes on the project of finishing her recently deceased and beloved uncle’s partially completed gaming project amid her grief.

I swear publishers used to overload June with all the queer books but then figured out a couple years ago that the month then became too crowded so pushed some LGBTQ+ titles to May…making May just as crowded as June. Listen, I’m not complaining about the volume of queer books getting published; I just think we can spread them out a little more year-round instead of making them all early summer releases?! Anyway, all that to say: There are soooooo many queer books coming out this month. You’ll find our top picks at the start of this list, followed by the rest of the releases we’re keeping an eye on. It looks like there’s some great sci-fi and also hybrid nonfiction work heading our way this month. I’m especially excited about the latter! This list is not exhaustive, so shout out anything we missed that you think deserves attention in the comments!

The Lesbian Bar Chronicles: The Living History and Hopeful Future of America’s Dyke Dives and Sapphic Spaces, by Rachel Karp (May 26, Nonfiction)

I’ve been so excited for this one. Co-creator of the podcast Cruising Rachel Karp and her wife and best friend go on a cross-country trip to visit all of the lesbian bars left in the U.S. to gather their stories and speak with members of their communities. The book weaves together more than 100 hours of interviews with bar owners, staff, and regulars.

And now enjoy the rest of the books we’re looking forward to this month!

May 5

A Long and Speaking Silence, by Nghi Vo (Fantasy)

The seventh book in the Hugo-Award winning Singing Hills Cycle, this one focused on wandering cleric Chih’s earliest days as Novice and a newly arrived refugee in Luntien.

Between Sun and Shadow, by Laura Genn (YA Sci-Fi)

Pitched as both “Hades and Persephone reimagined on a tidally locked planet” and “a science fantasy Beauty and the Beast,” this novel also promises sapphic yearning and a charming robot.

Body Count, by Codie Crowley (YA Horror)

Sundae Valentine made a deal with a monster she met at the bottom of a motel pool, and now, her prom queen weekend on the Jersey Shore — electrified by the girl she’s crushing on — could come to a bloody, excruciating end.

(Out) On the Road: The Radical Joy of Queer Travel, by Lindsey Danis (nonfiction)

Mixing personal narrative with interviews and data, Danis challenges LGBTQ+ travelers to explore the world with confidence, comfort and a healthy appetite for the unexpected. From the viral author of Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch.

Galaxy 2: As the World Falls Down, by Jadzia Axelrod and Rye Hickman (YA Sci-Fi Graphic Novel)

The sequel to trans coming-out graphic novel stars a purple, blue-haired alien space princess with a loving girlfriend and a talking corgi bodyguard is trying to chart a course for her own future, and the superhero lifestyle it may or may not entail.

Girls Like Us, by Jennifer Dugan (YA Romance)

The sequel to charming YA romance Some Girls Do sees Ruby and Morgan struggling with post-high-school long distance and major, unexpected opportunities on the horizon.

Mothman Is My Boyfriend: Ten Tales of Cryptid Love and Lust, by McKayla Coyle (Short Stories)

These interconnected tales are set in the cozy, creature-laden town of Cryptid Creek. A skate park romance with a nightcrawler! A butch/femme karaoke bar encounter with a Sasquatch!

Opting Out, by Maia Kobabe and Lucky Srikumar (Middle Grade Graphic Novel)

From the author/illustrator of Gender Queer, the story of Saachi, seventh grader who loves to tell stories and build fantasy worlds struggling as her peers start getting into that “boy/girl stuff” and she grows increasingly weary of her own body.

The Cove, by Claire Rose (YA Horror)

Lindsay, the novel’s 17-year-old protagonist, has recently been kicked out of prep school and exiled ot her uncle’s farm in Marbury, Maine, where her life becomes controlled by her new aunt’s evangelical mission to reform troubled teens. She meets a pair of twins living on a nearby island, and it changes everything.

The Miseducation of Caroline Bingley, by Lindz McLeod (Historical Romance)

A queer twist on Pride and Prejudice, this is an opposites-attract sapphic Regency rom-com.

Rainbow Wisdom: 18 LGBTQ+ Life Lessons For Everyone, by Mischa Oak (nonfiction)

Educator Mischa Oak combines research, personal narratives, and various learning tools to craft these lessons aimed both at queer people and their allies.

Cincinnati Before Stonewall: The Untold Queer History of the Queen City, by Jacob Hogue (nonfiction)

Pre-Stonewall queer historical accounts and events are so important to study, and here we have a new offering that focuses specifically on the early queer history of Cincinnati.

Orange, by Noel Quiñones (Poetry)

Narrative and formally playful poems here explore family and queerness, all set in the North Bronx.

Earthly Playing Field, by Radhika Singh (Sci-Fi Thriller)

This speculative novel “of anti-imperialist queer imagination,” according to the publisher, explores the Punjabi global diaspora through its Queens-based protagonist. With a dollop of queer longing!

Shy Trans Banshee, by Tony Santorella (Horror)

A satirical romp about three friends battling supernatural crime in London — a follow-up to the word-of-mouth bestseller Bored Gay Werewolf.

How Queer Bookshops Changed the World, by A.J. West (Nonfiction)

The ebook version of this book about the impact of queer independent bookstores on queer liberation and movements comes out on May 7, with a physical release slated for Pride month.

May 12

Accidental Devotions, by Kelli Russell Agodon (Poetry)

This poetry collection grapples with what it means to find meaning in a screen-lit world, exploring joy and grief as well as pleasure and struggle along the way.

All Hail Chaos, by Sarah Rees Brennan (Fantasy)

This is the second book in the Time of Iron series. A fantasy reader ends up in her favorite fictional world full of swords and sorcery.

Ignore All Previous Instructions, by Ada Hoffmann (Sci-Fi)

On the planet Callisto, an AI media conglomerate called Inspiration owns everything and controls what stories get told. Kelli Reynolds, who is autistic, works for the company as a script supervisor, smuggling original stories in where she can. She reconnects with her ex Rowan, a trans man who needs Kelly’s help with something illegal after he gets tangled up in the black market trying to get money for gender-affirming surgery.

In Between Days, by Camryn Garrett (YA Fiction)

A 17-year-old girl explores her own queerness while also reckoning with her late father’s. Mira Howard didn’t know her father was gay when he was alive, but when his boyfriend Richard tries to come to his funeral, she goes looking for answers about her dad’s life and her own.

It’s Never Going to Happen, by Sarah G. Levine (Romance)

Gemma O’Brien is a butch running a lobster fishing business and is trying to stay sober while also keeping an eye on her unpredictable younger sister. Chef Kay Grammar is busy opening her dream restaurant, and her path crosses with Gemma’s when the restaurant becomes a potential buyer for the lobster business. They clash immediately, but attraction simmers.

A look at post-Stonewall queer music history through the start of the 21st century.

Smash or Pass, by Birdie Schae (YA Romance)

An autistic teen, burned by a breakup that leaves her carefully curated world in tatters, is paired with mysterious volleyball legacy who quickly distracts her from her quest to get that boyfriend back.

The Saw Mouth, by Cale Plett (YA Horror)

A genderqueer teen survives a near-apocalypse in this rural horror monster tale.

Vile Lady Villains, by Danai Christopoulou (Romantasy)

In this queer horror romantasy, two famous villainous women from literature —Lady Macbeth and Klytemnestra — end up entwined in a magical realm.

Lake Effect, Hillary Behrman (Short Stories)

Though we’re unsure just how many stories in this collection —which on the 2024 Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction — are queer, the pre-pub Kirkus review does make mention of queer characters. The collection sounds like it is strongly rooted in place, exploring nature and landscapes from Seattle to Istanbul.

Queer and How We Got Here: A (Personal) History, by Hazel Newlevant (YA Graphic Novel)

Hazel chronicles their own journey, having come out as bisexual to their parents when they were 12-years-old, and then eventually coming into their self as a nonbinary transmasc person in a loving queer relationship. The panels entwine Hazel’s own story with queer history.

May 19

The Body Riddle, Sam K MacKinnon (literary fiction)

Tackling complex stories of gender, desire, bodies, and kink, The Body Riddle follows Lex in the aftermath of their chest surgery and their nonmonogamous relationship with Lex, a cis woman, who also starts dating a cis man, making Lex spiral about whether Ada might prefer cis masculinity. Lex then meets Sadie, a nonbinary coworker, who Lex is immediately drawn to and who awakens them to new possibilities.

Returns & Exchanges, by Kayla Rae Whitaker (Literary Fiction)