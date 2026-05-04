Famously out and very charming soccer star Kelley O’Hara is producing a sapphic soccer film called Ripe!, and Lola Tung is set to star. Lola Tung has been the talk of the town in the past few years, with her rise to fame starting on The Summer I Turned Pretty and the press tour for Forbidden Fruits having her pop up in many queer FYPs. (At least, I have to imagine it’s not just me who is still being served clips of her with co-stars Lili Reinhart, Victoria Pedretti, and Alexandra Shipp on TikTok.)

The official account for the Ripe! movie posted a teaser video featuring Lola and her co-star Rita Roca, and it really is just a teaser, Lola’s character doing that shirt-lift/sweat-wipe thing and getting bumped and eyeballed by the other character. But it’s enough to have people in the comments (of both the official account’s post, AND the still version Lola posted on her own account) shouting “THE SUMMER I TURNED GAY!” which did make me giggle.

The movie will be based on a short film Kelley O’Hara made about an American exchange student who goes to Spain and falls for a soccer rival. It won Best Narrative Short at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, so I have high hopes for this one.

Between Kelley O’Hara giving us this gay soccer movie and her fellow World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe adapting the gay soccer novel Cleat Cute into a gay soccer show called Playing the Field, the gays of the USWNT are really showing up for us this year!

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+ Beanie Feldstein is expecting her first baby with her wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts

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+ Sarah Paulson, Hunter Schafer, EJ Johnson, and more attended Teyana Taylor’s pre-Met Gala party

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+ Keke Palmer hosted Billboard Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium

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