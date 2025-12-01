December 2025: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Starz, Prime Video, Peacock, AMC+ and Hallmark

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! For straight people LOL. Listen they are giving us NOTHING this holiday season but there are some new queer Christmas movies, most of which sound completely unhinged but in a way that I expect will be fun for the whole family. You can see my resplendent, authoritative and consistently updated list of lesbian Christmas movies here. And now let’s dig in to what’s new with lesbian, queer, bisexual and gay characters this holiday season!

Because there are so few pieces of content per network, I’m organizing this one by date instead of by network. Let me know what you think of that!

What’s Gay and Streaming in December 2025

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 2 // December 2 // Netflix

Trans actress Jen Richards plays trans character JoJo Mayfair, an original character created for the series based on Anne Rice’s legendary novels.

Oh.What.Fun (2025) // December 3 // Prime Video

Michelle Pfeiffer is Claire Clauster, the ambitious mother who thanklessly creates a perfect Christmas for her family every holiday season. But this year, with her husband and grown children all distracted by their own seasonal dramas, they head out for a dance show and leave Mom behind, and Mom takes this opportunity to go on her own very special cross country journey, leaving her clan behind to improvise the holiday all on their own. Queer actor Chloë Grace Moretz plays her lesbian daughter who has a vegan girlfriend (Devery Jacobs). Local favorites Joan Chen and Danielle Brooks also star!

Ripple Season One // December 3 // Netflix

Initially produced for Hallmark+, Ripple follows four humans in New York City who’ve crossed paths hundreds of times, but never met — but due to events initiated in the pilot, are all led to one another in an apparently “beautiful story that celebrates how interconnected we all are and reminds us that the most extraordinary things can blossom from ordinary moments and hardships.” According to someone on reddit, there’s a lesbian storyline. There is no source for this information. But like… why would they make that up? I guess I will find out in two days and either delete this blurb or enthusiastically edit it.

Spartacus: House of Ashur Season One Premiere // December 6 // Starz

In this “truth-bending spinoff” of the Spartacus series, we imagine an alternate reality in which Ashur’s treachery earned him the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus, making him no longer a slave, but a teacher and mentor. Ashur takes a chance on gladiatrix Achilla (Tenika Davis), the first female gladiator. The franchise has historically been quite queer, and there are some same-sex kisses between women and men int he trailer, and some fanboys crying online about the gladiatrix being a lesbian, but there is no evidence that this is the case besides their fears.

Go On Season One (2012) // Dec 8 // Peacock

This short-lived (one season) comedy about a grief support group features Julie White as Anne, a deadpan lesbian struggling after losing her wife and wanting to return to dating and life without letting go of her misanthropy.

Fallout Season 2 Premiere // December 17 // Prime Video

Trans actor Xelia Mendes-Jones returns as non-binary character Dane, a scribe of the Brotherhood of Steel, in a season that will carry Lucy (Ella Purnell) from Los Angeles to New Vegas. There’s quite a bit of LGBTQ+ representation in the game, but we’ve yet to see that translate fully to the series.

10 Dance (2025) // December 18 // Netflix

Not a lesbian story, but a gay one, and that might be what we’re going to be collectively settling for this December — two Japanese dancing champions, Shinya Suzuki and Shinya Sugiki, often find themselves in competition or being compared to one another, but one begrudgingly accepts the other’s proposal to help each other win the 10-Dance Competition and they find SPARKS FLYING on the floor.

Ordinary Girl in a Tiara (2025) // December 20 // The CW

The final movie of the CW’s six adaptations of Harlequin romance novels takes some important gay liberties with the source material. In the book Ordinary Girl in a Tiara, Caro Cartwright’s convinced by her best friend, Princess Lotty, to masquerade as Prince Philippe of Montluce’s girlfriend — a scenario which, of course, turns into actual romance. This adaptation has a similar vibe — ordinary girl swept into the world of a wealthy glamorous potential-love-interest. But, we’re swapping out a royal prince for couture heiress Philippa Levreaux (Kathryn Gallagher) and Caro (Katherine King So) is now a vintage fashion devotee who considers Philippa to be her childhood nemesis. When Caro gives Philippa a place to stay for some reason, SPARKS BEGINS TO FLY. The CW promises that “this tale of style and moxie proves that opposites not only attract but can enrich the lives of anyone willing to take a chance on themselves and on true love.”

The Christmas Baby (2025) // December 21 // Hallmark

Ali Liebert (Bomb Girls, all the other queer Christmas movies) and Katherine Barrell (Wynonna Earp) star as Erin and Kelly, a lesbian couple who find a baby on their doorstep just before Christmas? This is a wild premise! Anyhow, they find themselves falling for the little guy and amid a busy holiday season at their co-owned biz, they navigate the foster system in hopes of keeping him.

A Firefighter’s Christmas Calendar (2025) // December 21 // W Network Canada

Initially announced as a Lifetime movie called The Firefighter’s Christmas Wish with a TBD premiere date, this hotly anticipated lesbian firehouse film will actually debut on the W Network in Canada, with a U.S. launch date still up in the air. The plot is as follows: Firefighter Dani Reed (Holly Devaux) re-starts her late mother’s “Holiday Heroes” fundraiser after she rescues a family just before Christmas — and along with her sister, supportive Dad and charming photographer Sasha (Kyana Teresa), she ends up finding love, purpose, and the “courage to step into real leadership.”

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale Season Two Premiere // December 25 // AMC+

Sarah Fenn returns to Sanctuary with hopes of rebuilding her friendships and connections, but her daughter Harper is embracing her witchy magic and determined to learn more about it. But after a horrific murder occurs, Sarah’s gotta help Detective Maggie Knight solve the crime before the new MP uses the murder as a reason to stoke hatred for witches. Valerie O’Connor is returning as Sarah’s lesbian friend, Bridget Patterson.

Stranger Things, Season 5B & 5C // December 25 & 31 // Netflix

The penultimate installment of the legendary series is dropping as a Christmas gift, with the final episode landing on New Year’s Eve. Maya Hawke continues to play lesbian character Robin Buckley.