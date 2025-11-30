Quiz: What’s Your Fate in a Sapphic Christmas Movie?

I put out a call, and you answered! Last week, I asked for some quiz theme suggestions, and commenter Ky sent some great ones, including this! What’s Your Fate in a Sapphic Christmas Movie? They even got extra credit by suggesting some potential results, but the only way to find out what those are is to take the quiz! Happy holigays, let’s get Hallmarkified. And if you like the theme of this quiz, you should also take my iconic holiday quiz from 2021: What Entirely Made Up Gay Hallmark Christmas Movie Are You?

What’s Your Fate in a Sapphic Christmas Movie?

Pick a job to have in a Hallmark Christmas movie:(Required)
Pick a place for a romantic holiday date:(Required)
Pick a sweet treat:(Required)
Which trip would you rather go on?(Required)
Which astrological sign would you like to channel this holiday season (does not have to be your own sign)?(Required)
Which sign do you want to avoid this holiday season?(Required)
You’ve arrived to a quaint little wintry town. Where’s the first place you’re hitting up?(Required)
What word best describes your energy during the holidays?(Required)
Pick an ornament shape:(Required)
Pick something cozy:(Required)
Pick a physical gift to receive:(Required)
Pick a non-physical gift to receive:(Required)

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The AV Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 1118 articles for us.

