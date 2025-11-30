I put out a call, and you answered! Last week, I asked for some quiz theme suggestions, and commenter Ky sent some great ones, including this! What’s Your Fate in a Sapphic Christmas Movie ? They even got extra credit by suggesting some potential results, but the only way to find out what those are is to take the quiz! Happy holigays, let’s get Hallmarkified. And if you like the theme of this quiz, you should also take my iconic holiday quiz from 2021: What Entirely Made Up Gay Hallmark Christmas Movie Are You?

