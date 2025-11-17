Ring the Alarm: A Firefighter Lesbian Christmas Movie Is Coming

Sound the alarm and break out the hoses — we’re getting a gay firefighter holiday movie!

Just last week in this very Pop Culture Fix column, I bemoaned the fact that there weren’t a lot of new queer holiday movies when I told you about the queer character that would be in the otherwise-pretty-straight-looking Oh. What. Fun. I thought the Ali Liebert/Kat Barrell Hallmark movie was going to be the only one we got this season, but I am delighted to report that I was wrong. Kyana Teresa shared the poster for the upcoming movie The Firefighter’s Christmas Wish on Instagram, saying she had “SO MUCH FUN” working on it. Starring Kyana Teresa and Holly Deveaux, The Firefighter’s Christmas Wish is about a firefighter named Dani (a very gay name) who helps her mother with a Holiday Heroes fundraiser and a “charming” photographer Sasha (Kyana Teresa).

And if you, like me, are a fan of Canadian television and movies, it will come as no surprise to you that this gay little holiday treat seems to be brought to us from up north. They ARE good at giving us queer gifts. And I’m not sad about adding more queer firefighters to our collection: Leslie Shay, Maya Bishop, and Hen Wilson are good company to keep.

To quote Kyana Teresa, “Let’s celebrate these wins together and keep more stories like this coming. This is for you. This is for me. This is for us!”

There’s no release date yet, but it’s coming sometime to Lifetime, and it looks like it will be a fun one.

+ The Hunting Wives Season 2 has started filming, and they even put a chair out for The Wig

+ The bad news is, Poker Face was cancelled. The confusing news is, the showrunner wants to sell it to another network with Peter Dinklage replacing Natasha Lyonne?

+ Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson bond over the movie Carol, among other lesbian things (it’s a very cute conversation overall)

+ Kim Petras released another single from her upcoming album

+ It’s possible Reneé Rapp sort of soft launched her engagement to Towa Bird?

+ Come See Me in the Good Light, the Andrea Gibson documentary, had a profound impact on all involved in making it

+ Billie Eilish continues to speak out against billionaires (and potential trillionaires) and I love her for it

+ Casting notes for a character in Man of Tomorrow hints at potentially getting a peek at the new Wonder Woman before her solo movie

+ Lesbian footballer Jill Scott will be on Taskmaster‘s New Year’s Treat episode this year (Side note: while confirming this news, I discovered Jill Scott co-owns a coffee shop in Manchester called Boxx2Boxx and it made me giggle)

+ ICYMI, Claire Danes is playing a lesbian on The Beast in Me

+ And Pluribus also features a lesbian lead (and is great, and so are Kayla’s write-ups about the show)