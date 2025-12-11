You’ve Gotta Get Your Hands on the Second Issue of Our Queer Print Magazine

and

It’s a notably weird time for digital media, with AI and chatbots cannibalizing search traffic, increasing government and corporate censorship obscuring LGBTQ+ stories on social platforms and the “anti-woke” movement inspiring advertisers to slash or eliminate marketing budgets aimed towards queer and otherwise marginalized audiences. We’re determined to persevere despite all that — but we’re also fighting to keep our words and stories alive in a format that circumvents it entirely.

The Autostraddle Insider — our freshly launched print magazine packed with queer stories, advice, games, photos, art, and more — is hot off the presses. Our fall/winter 2025 issue is out now, and it features incredible stories about queer icons who never stopped fighting, no matter what the world threw at them, heroes who keep on building community today. It’s a little bit of hope in your hands, spanning generations.

LOOK AT IT!!!!

Ceyenne Doroshow on the cover of The Autostraddle Insider print magazine

We are especially excited about our legendary cover star — Ceyenne Doroshow, the founder of G.L.I.T.S., mother to many, and a trans trailblazer. In a story by novelist Malavika Kannan, Doroshow looks back on her years of advocacy and is candid about what it takes to keep on surviving and helping others survive even as the threats and challenges keep on coming. And to accompany her brilliant words is a brilliant photoshoot of her alongside other generations of queer and trans folks.

Malavika also wants you to put some respect on DJ Rekha’s name, profiling the legendary 54-year-old DJ-producer-educator who in 1997 founded one of NYC’s longest-running club nights, Basement Bhangra. Whether you’ve partied to Rekha’s beats before or are just getting to know them, you’ll want to look at this deep dive into the intersection of nightlife and activism.

And on that note! We’ve also got a personal essay accompanied by candid disposable camera shots from AJ Mason on finding community and comfort in queer Black nightlife. The issue also features a tribute to lesbian nightlife in Orlando; queer city guides for Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Edinburgh; crossword puzzles; and so much more.

It took a lot of sweat and spreadsheets to put this thing together with a very small team, but we’re super proud of it, and if it sells well we’ll be able to keep making it better and better.

Our All Access and Support tier members get issues shipped for free! If you haven’t purchased or upgraded your membership yet, you can still buy the new issue of the magazine as well as the first issue. Want em both? You can get them as a discounted bundle! It would make a great holiday gift or just an end-of-year reward for yourself. Supporting queer print media is one of the hottest things a person can do.

Look, it makes a great accessory! Everyone will see you carrying around a cool queer print magazine and be like wow that person is cool, I have to talk to them. This could be you:

a person carrying the Autostraddle print magazine

And this could be your gay tote bag:

Autostraddle print magazine

What are tote bags for if not carting around gorgeous magazines full of gay people’s words and faces?

We’re hard at work at the next issue, and we’re looking forward to hearing what you think of this one! So let us know!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The AV Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 1125 articles for us.

Riese

Riese is the 43-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3370 articles for us.

5 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!