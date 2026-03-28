If you’ve visited the lesbian TikTok universe any time in the past year, you’ve more than likely come across Mal and Tima’s — known collectively as the Stud Aunties — hilarious skits. In an internet landscape where folks are navigating sapphic drama, blessing our feed with thirst traps, and wholesomely showcasing romantic happiness, the Stud Aunties show up with a level of unseriousness serving as a digital palate cleanser.

The duo is not afraid to laugh at themselves through showcasing the relatable juxtaposition of being masc-presenting women trying to maintain their femininity, as exemplified by their viral skit, “When You’re Masc But Still a Lady” skit. Their hilarious take on gender expression shines a light on the importance of the fluidity of gender expression while tickling our funny bone.

Their content has garnered over 10 million views and been liked by stars like Kehlani, Lil Nas X, and Syd. They also were able to collaborate with queer creatives Anania, Rivkah Reyes, and Leigh Soriano.

Due to popular demand, Mal and Tima are taking their content long form! With the launch of For Them’s official YouTube channel, the duo is slated to release queer movie breakdowns, video essays, and celebrity interviews. The bite-size magic they bring to TikTok and Instagram is finally being made into a full meal, and we can’t wait to dive in.

To watch their latest releases like “Why Sinners Is Gay Movie” and “Why Does Every Stud Love Whitney Houston”, head over to the For Them YouTube channel.

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