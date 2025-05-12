Aca-Scuse Me, It Appears Actress Anna Camp Has a Girlfriend

Over a week ago, a TikTok video posted by Mr Big USA (“Documenting the thoughts & beliefs of people in this Era!”) surfaced on FauxMoi reddit. Shot in the Atlanta area, the clip showed deeply beloved Pitch Perfect actress Anna Camp clutching arms with a young woman companion, being asked by a bearded man in a scarf, “What do you expect from a guy on the first date?”

“Well,” Anna responds, laughing, “I don’t expect anything from a guy anymore, because I [cuts out here] and it’s great.” Her companion, sporting both a flannel shirt and a canvas tote bag, agrees, “yeah, same same.”

The captions on this video claim the cut-out part is Anna saying, “I like women now,” but it’s difficult to verify. She is gesturing at Jade, to indicate the person she is dating, and it’s possible she’s saying, “I have a girlfriend now” or “I’m with her now.” I suppose anything is possible, if you really think about it.

The companion has since been identified as 24-year-old Jade Whipkey, a writer and stylist living in Los Angeles who has worked on projects with talent including KeKe Palmer, Destiny Rogers and Lena Waithe.

The full cut of the video exists on Mr Big USA’s resplendent TikTok feed. Anna and Jade call each other “babe” and appear to be glowing with affection for each other. The aforementioned clip apparently was part of a question regarding their “worst date ever.” Jade shares the story of the only date she ever went on with a boy, who kept calling her “fucker.”

In another Mr Big USA video, the host asks the duo to share their Biggest Conspiracy Theory. “That to be happy you have to be married to a guy with children,” Anna answers, laughing.

“That was deep, babe!” Jade responds. The host prompts Anna to clarify that it’s still okay for other people to want husbands and children for happiness, even if it isn’t what she wants for herself, which she does.

Furthermore, the twosome were recently participating in an activity labeled “Date Night,” as per Camp’s instagram stories:

Jade has also been pictured at Bar Cecil in Palm Springs with Camp in an instagram slideshow of happy moments, and the two share witty banter in instagram comments.

Today, self-declared #1 agatha harkness defender @bridgetshahn posted a pic of the two in costume for the Renaissance Pleasure Fair, also snagged from Instagram stories, in which Camp labeled Jade, “My Lord, My Love.”

Shortly thereafter, on Lesbocine declared Camp officially in a relationship with a woman.

When Valerie shared the story in our team slack this morning, it was met with much fanfare, including Gabbie Hogan declaring, “this means a lot to me fr.”

“17 year old me is freaking out,” added Motti. “Tt makes so much sense bc of course a gay woman married and divorced Skylar Astin.”

“Slowly but surely all those Barden Bellas will come out (and/or play gay),” Valerie predicted.

Pitch Perfect was an important event, cinematically, for younger millennials, especially the gay ones. As a franchise, it launched a lot of fanfic and also a lot of queers. Singer/songwriter Ester Dean, who played lesbian character Cynthia Rose, identifies as gay. Rebel Wilson came out a few years ago and Anna Kendrick has expressed an openness to sexual fluidity. Wilson and Camp are currently working together on upcoming rom-com Bride Hard.

Camp has been married twice previously: she and actor Michael Mosley got engaged circa the autumn of 2008, married in 2010, and then filed for divorce in 2013, at which point Camp began dating her Pitch Perfect costar Skylar Astin. They married in 2016 and divorced in 2019.

Camp’s career has been long and illustrious, and she entered many queer hearts through True Blood and The Good Wife. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Camp revealed that her first-ever on-screen role was in an Olive Garden commercial, playing “a waitress delivering endless salad and breadsticks” (aka me in the year 2000). She’s currently starring in the final season of You, playing twins, to much acclaim.

On that note, Camp recently appeared on Podcrushed, a podcast hosted by Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari wherein celebrity guests talk about their teenage years.

In a clip from that episode, Camp reflects on how she’s changed in her forties, declaring, “I was raised to please other people, I’ve been in relationships with men before because I didn’t want to upset them. I’ve stayed longer because I didn’t want to upset them. I didn’t want anyone to be mad at me. I’ve had these moments where I’d be sitting in my room and the door was closed and I’d just go, something doesn’t feel right, something is off, just get up and go downstairs and say you don’t wanna do it anymore. But instead, I’d get up and I’d give them a hug.”

She concluded, “I finally decided I’m never doing that again, and I’ve never been happier.”