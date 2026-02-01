Another month comes ’round the bend with a plethora of options for straight people and very little for us, gay people, the people who matter most in this world!

There’s quite a few new shows that seem to have gay potential but for which I could not confirm any gayness, including How To Get To Heaven From Belfast (from the creator of Derry Girls), and a Scrubs reboot that has a bunch of interns (usually there is a gay intern on a medical show) and The Gray House, a historical series about headstrong women during the Civil War, coming to Prime late in the month. Although the thing about women during the Civil War they often had husbands on the battlefield and loved those husbands, which I suppose is legal.

Anyhow, here’s what we’ve got with lesbian, bisexual, queer and trans women character for February!

Marvel’s Runaways (Seasons 1-3) // Feb 1 // Tubi

After being unceremoniously de-platformed by Hulu, Tubi has stepped in to valiantly allow the world to enjoy this charming story about six L.A. teenagers who band together to explore their emerging powers and fight their possibly-evil parents, produced by The O.C.‘s Josh Schwartz. We loved the lesbian storyline between “our rainbow lesbian superhero and her goth bisexual witch girlfriend.”

Honey Don’t (2025) // Feb 3 // Netflix

Honey Don’t is a neo-noir from Tricia Cooke and Ethan Cohen that follows a private detective in central California (Margaret Qually) who suspects a local reverend (Chris Evans) is up to something when one of her potential clients dies in a car crash. Also, she develops a romance with a cop played by Aubrey Plaza. “Tricia Cooke promised us more lesbian sex, and she has delivered!” writes Drew. “It’s just that watching Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza use anal beads is less fun when one of them is a cop, something the film understands.”

The Lincoln Lawyer // Season 4 // Feb 5 // Netflix

After Season 3’s cliffhanger, Season 4’s premiere will give viewers “broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing.” Jazz Raycole will return as lesbian office manager Izzy Letts, who hopefully will have more to do this season.

Search Party (Seasons 1-5) // February 5 // Netflix

HBO Max’s delightfully smart Search Party starts out a little queer and ends gay as fuck, starring Alia Shawkat as Dory Sief. In Season One, Sief sets out on a self-serving mission to find her missing acquaintance, Chantal, which puts Sief’s life and the life of her besties Elliot (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) on a bizarre path that winds through infamy, an actual murder trial, alleged self-enlightenment, escaping a stalker played by the marvelous Cole Escola, and so much more.

The ‘Burbs // Feb 8 // Peacock

This black comedy — an adaptation of the 1989 Tom Hanks film — stars Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall as a young couple with a baby who relocate to the suburban neighborhood where the husband grew up. Paula Pell is Dana, a handy marine who’s wife is currently on deployment. Dana’s part of the quirky cotillion of neighbors that Samira (Palmer) befriends who all become preoccupied with the haunted Victorian house down the street, allegedly the site of a former murder, and its brand new owner.

This Is I (2026) // February 10 // Netflix

Yusaku Matsumoto’s This is I is inspired by the true story of Haruna Ai, who dreamed all her life of becoming an idol, and whose dynamic lip-syncing impersonation of Air Ayaya captivated the world. Ai meets Wada, a doctor determined to enable her to be his first gender-affirmation surgery patient, despite the backlash they consequently face.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model (2026) // Feb 16 // Netflix

I for one will be counting the days until this comes out — there have been a few smaller-budget documentaries about this show I was a little obsessed with for a bit of time; but this one will certainly have a different POV as Tyra Banks herself, as well as Nigel barker, Miss J and Jay Manuel are all involved.