Which Lesbian Hand Accessory Are You?

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The AV Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Comments
Did this publish too soon? I got TK for a result. The description fits me though.
Same here!
Stack of Rings: “Something about your hands, aura, and general demeanor is simply screaming chaotic bisexual.”
My chaotic bisexual self is wearing a stack of three rings on my pinkie, a tell-tale thumb ring, and more. Ya got me! <3